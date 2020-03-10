Burning Questions to Address with Matt Hardy Likely Leaving WWE to Sign with AEWMarch 10, 2020
Burning Questions to Address with Matt Hardy Likely Leaving WWE to Sign with AEW
Matt Hardy is no longer a WWE Superstar after he chose not to sign a new contract with the company when his most recent deal expired.
It seemed like he was going to end up with All Elite Wrestling and those suspicions appear to have been confirmed after the latest installment of Free the Delete on Hardy's Youtube channel.
The Young Bucks appeared at the end of the video but no other information was revealed, so we have no idea what role Hardy will play or when he will show up.
Of course, a lot of people think he is going to be the Exalted One we have heard so much about from The Dark Order, but that could end up being a red herring if AEW wants to surprise us.
Let's look at what burning questions need to be answered about Hardy and his future.
Why Couldn't WWE Find a Way to Use Him?
Hardy is a seasoned veteran with a large following and he is a master of reinventing his character. Why was it so hard for WWE to find a way to use him?
His brief run with Bray Wyatt was just a glimpse into his Broken Brilliance gimmick. After they parted ways, Hardy had a difficult time getting booked.
Perhaps WWE was only interested in the Hardys as a tag team but if that was the case, why would it have split them up during the draft?
Matt and Jeff are great together but they are also incredible as individual stars. Matt's final segments with Randy Orton highlighted just how good he is and how wasted he was during his final year with the company.
It's possible he will return to WWE at some point but it is far more likely that we have seen the end of Matt in a WWE ring, and that is kind of sad.
Can He Help AEW?
AEW has been beating NXT in the ratings battle almost every single week, but the new promotion is still having trouble getting more than a million viewers each week.
Wade Keller of PWTorch.com put together a report looking at the ratings in 2020. He noted how AEW has drawn more than a million viewers when taking DVR viewership into account, but it's still not getting the live numbers of Raw and SmackDown.
When WCW was first overtaking WWE during the Monday Night War, it used a lot of ex-WWE stars to draw viewers from the competition and AEW might have to resort to the same tactics.
Having guys like Kenny Omega, The Lucha Bros and The Young Bucks will appeal to hardcore wrestling fans, but people who have only ever watched WWE need someone like Chris Jericho or Jon Moxley that they recognize.
Hardy has been in the business for over two decades and could be the kind of person who brings enough eyes to the product to make a difference. Only time will tell if Big Money Matt is a draw.
Is He the Exalted One?
For weeks, The Dark Order has been teasing the arrival of somebody known only as The Exalted One. As soon as the internet wrestling community found out Matt was leaving WWE, everyone assumed he would end up playing this character.
Evil Uno and Hardy have both stoked the flames of these rumors on Twitter in recent weeks. Even the official AEW Twitter account furthered speculation with a recent post that contained Hardy's name spelled out with the first letter from each line.
If Hardy is The Exalted One, he can do a lot to make The Dark Order into a bigger deal on Dynamite. Right now, The Inner Circle is the top group. With Hardy as its leader, The Dark Order could become a threat.
Then again, this could all be a ruse. AEW could have somebody else in mind and it is just pushing the rumors to create a buzz. Hardy might end up leading a group against The Dark Order for all we know.
Sometimes the most obvious answer is also the best one. Hardy would add legitimacy to a group that desperately needs something to make it important.
Will Jeff Join Him When His WWE Contract Is Over?
Jeff is still with WWE because he had time added onto his contract to make up for the months he missed while out with an injury.
He is set to return on Friday's SmackDown and will probably begin a feud that lasts through WrestleMania 36. Once his deal is up, everyone is going to be wondering if he will follow Matt to AEW.
While they have always been close, Matt and Jeff have not always followed the same path. They have put in time with different promotions at different points in their careers. Jeff even spent several years in WWE while Matt was working on the independent scene.
The Charismatic Enigma may decide WWE is the best place for him, especially if the company gives him a good deal with a reasonable schedule when it comes time for him to make a decision.
The Hardy Boyz will always be one of the greatest tag teams in pro wrestling but they do not need each other to be successful. Jeff has always been pushed harder by WWE as a singles star and that may be enough to keep him happy.