Burning Questions to Address with Matt Hardy Likely Leaving WWE to Sign with AEW

Credit: WWE.com

Matt Hardy is no longer a WWE Superstar after he chose not to sign a new contract with the company when his most recent deal expired.

It seemed like he was going to end up with All Elite Wrestling and those suspicions appear to have been confirmed after the latest installment of Free the Delete on Hardy's Youtube channel.

The Young Bucks appeared at the end of the video but no other information was revealed, so we have no idea what role Hardy will play or when he will show up.

Of course, a lot of people think he is going to be the Exalted One we have heard so much about from The Dark Order, but that could end up being a red herring if AEW wants to surprise us.

Let's look at what burning questions need to be answered about Hardy and his future.