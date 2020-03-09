Ex-Michigan Football Player Sues over Alleged Abuse by Doctor Robert Anderson

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistMarch 9, 2020

ANN ARBOR, MI - SEPTEMBER 26: General view of the stadium exterior during a game between the Michigan Wolverines and BYU Cougars at Michigan Stadium on September 26, 2015 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The Wolverines defeated the Cougars 31-0. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)
Joe Robbins/Getty Images

A former member of the Michigan football team filed a lawsuit against the school and its board of regents, alleging Dr. Robert E. Anderson sexually abused him, according to the Associated Press' Larry Lage.

The plaintiff said Michigan was aware of complaints against the doctor but failed to adequately act.

Anderson, who died in 2008, is also the subject of another lawsuit that was filed by a former Wolverines wrestler, per ESPN's Dan Murphy.

That lawsuit states the wrestler scratched his arm and "was told by leadership to see Anderson about the bleeding. During his appointment for his arm, Anderson told plaintiff to drop his pants, and Anderson sexually assaulted, abused and molested [him]."

The Detroit NewsKim Kozlowski first reported in February that the university's campus police had started an investigation in July 2018 after learning of allegations, in addition to an independent inquiry by an outside law firm.

Murphy reported at least 100 people reached out to university officials to discuss their experiences with Anderson. 

