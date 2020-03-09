NBA, MLB, NHL and MLS Issue Statement, Limit Locker Room Access Amid Coronavirus

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Major League Baseball, Major League Soccer, the National Basketball Association and the National Hockey League issued a joint statement Monday afternoon announcing all four leagues are limiting access to clubhouses and locker rooms as the coronavirus outbreak continues to spread.

The full statement can be read below:

"After consultation with infectious disease and public health experts, and given the issues that can be associated with close contact in pre- and post-game settings, all team locker rooms and clubhouses will be open only to players and essential employees of teams and team facilities until further notice. Media access will be maintained in designated locations outside of the locker room and clubhouse setting.

"These temporary changes will be effective beginning with [Tuesday's] games and practices. We will continue to closely monitor this situation and take any further steps necessary to maintain a safe and welcoming environment."

This development in American sports was preceded by Japan's top baseball league and Italy's top soccer league suspending play earlier Monday:

The NBA sent teams a memo Friday asking them to "prepare to play games without fans if necessary." Three-time NBA champion LeBron James was not fond of the idea:

The NBA also sent out a memo to teams earlier this month encouraging players to fist-bump fans rather than high-five and "avoid taking items such as pens, balls and jerseys to autograph," ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Zach Lowe reported.

Confirmed coronavirus cases in the United States rose to 650 on Monday with 26 deaths, per NBC News. CNN relayed there are more than 108,000 people infected and 3,800 deaths worldwide.