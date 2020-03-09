Premier League Table: Final Week 29 2020 Standings, Results and Week 30 Fixtures

Michael Regan/Getty Images

Jamie Vardy scored twice to end a nine-match goal drought on Monday and fire Leicester City to a 4-0 win over struggling Aston Villa at the King Power Stadium.

Harvey Barnes put the Foxes ahead just before half-time after a poor error from goalkeeper Pepe Reina before Vardy came off the bench in the second half and bagged a double.

Barnes added a fourth late on to secure the win that see Leicester close the gap on Manchester City in second to four points, while Aston Villa remain in the bottom three with 10 games left to play.

Premier League Results

Liverpool 2-1 Bournemouth

Arsenal 1-0 West Ham United

Crystal Palace 1-0 Watford

Sheffield United 1-0 Norwich City

Southampton 0-1 Newcastle United

Wolverhampton Wanderers 0-0 Brighton & Hove Albion

Burnley 1-1 Tottenham Hotspur

Chelsea 4-0 Everton

Manchester United 2-0 Manchester City

Leicester 4-0 Aston Villa

Standings (Position, Team, Played, Goal Difference, Points):

1. Liverpool 29, +45, 82

2. Manchester City 28, +37, 57

3. Leicester 29, +30, 53

4. Chelsea 29, +12, 48

5. Manchester United 29, +14, 45

6. Wolverhampton Wanderers 29, +7, 43

7. Sheffield United 28, +5, 43

8. Tottenham 29, +7, 41

9. Arsenal 28, +4, 40

10. Burnley 29, -6, 39

11. Crystal Palace 29, -6, 39

12. Everton 29, -9, 37

13. Newcastle United 29, -16, 35

14. Southampton 29, -17, 34

15. Brighton 29, -8, 29

16. West Ham 29, -15, 27

17. Watford 29, -17, 27

18. Bournemouth 29, -18, 27

19. Aston Villa 29, -22, 25

20. Norwich 29, -27, 21

Premier League Fixtures

Wednesday, March 11

Manchester City vs. Arsenal



Saturday, March 14



Watford vs. Leicester

Bournemouth vs. Crystal Palace

Brighton vs. Arsenal

Manchester City vs. Burnley

Newcastle vs. Sheffield United

Norwich vs. Southampton

Aston Villa vs. Chelsea

Sunday, March 15

West Ham vs. Wolves

Spurs vs. Man Utd

Monday, March 16

Everton vs. Liverpool

Monday Recap

Aston Villa went into Monday's match knowing a win would take them out of the relegation zone but faded after a bright start at the King Power Stadium.

Leicester were handed the opening goal five minutes before half-time after a bad mistake by experienced stopper Reina.

The Spaniard came flying out of his penalty area in a bid to intercept a forward ball by Marc Albrighton but was easily beaten by Barnes, who nipped past the goalkeeper and finished from 20 yards:

Vardy made his return from injury on the hour and doubled the Foxes' lead two minutes later from the penalty spot.

Tyrone Mings was guilty of giving away the spot-kick. The defender dived to block a cross from Barnes, although the ball appeared to hit his shoulder.

ESPN's Dale Johnson explained why it was the correct decision:

Vardy grabbed his second of the night with 11 minutes of normal time remaining, reacting quickest in the penalty area to slam a loose ball inside the near post.

Barnes made it 4-0 on 85 minutes when he slotted home Albrighton's cross to hand Leicester a first Premier League win since January 22.