Premier League Table: Final Week 29 2020 Standings, Results and Week 30 Fixtures

Premier League Table: Final Week 29 2020 Standings, Results and Week 30 FixturesMarch 9, 2020
Jamie Vardy scored twice to end a nine-match goal drought on Monday and fire Leicester City to a 4-0 win over struggling Aston Villa at the King Power Stadium.
Harvey Barnes put the Foxes ahead just before half-time after a poor error from goalkeeper Pepe Reina before Vardy came off the bench in the second half and bagged a double.
Barnes added a fourth late on to secure the win that see Leicester close the gap on Manchester City in second to four points, while Aston Villa remain in the bottom three with 10 games left to play.
Premier League Results
Liverpool 2-1 Bournemouth
Arsenal 1-0 West Ham United
Crystal Palace 1-0 Watford
Sheffield United 1-0 Norwich City
Southampton 0-1 Newcastle United
Wolverhampton Wanderers 0-0 Brighton & Hove Albion
Burnley 1-1 Tottenham Hotspur
Chelsea 4-0 Everton
Manchester United 2-0 Manchester City
Leicester 4-0 Aston Villa
Standings (Position, Team, Played, Goal Difference, Points):
1. Liverpool 29, +45, 82
2. Manchester City 28, +37, 57
3. Leicester 29, +30, 53
4. Chelsea 29, +12, 48
5. Manchester United 29, +14, 45
6. Wolverhampton Wanderers 29, +7, 43
7. Sheffield United 28, +5, 43
8. Tottenham 29, +7, 41
9. Arsenal 28, +4, 40
10. Burnley 29, -6, 39
11. Crystal Palace 29, -6, 39
12. Everton 29, -9, 37
13. Newcastle United 29, -16, 35
14. Southampton 29, -17, 34
15. Brighton 29, -8, 29
16. West Ham 29, -15, 27
17. Watford 29, -17, 27
18. Bournemouth 29, -18, 27
19. Aston Villa 29, -22, 25
20. Norwich 29, -27, 21
Premier League Fixtures
Wednesday, March 11
Manchester City vs. Arsenal
Saturday, March 14
Watford vs. Leicester
Bournemouth vs. Crystal Palace
Brighton vs. Arsenal
Manchester City vs. Burnley
Newcastle vs. Sheffield United
Norwich vs. Southampton
Aston Villa vs. Chelsea
Sunday, March 15
West Ham vs. Wolves
Spurs vs. Man Utd
Monday, March 16
Everton vs. Liverpool
Monday Recap
Aston Villa went into Monday's match knowing a win would take them out of the relegation zone but faded after a bright start at the King Power Stadium.
Leicester were handed the opening goal five minutes before half-time after a bad mistake by experienced stopper Reina.
The Spaniard came flying out of his penalty area in a bid to intercept a forward ball by Marc Albrighton but was easily beaten by Barnes, who nipped past the goalkeeper and finished from 20 yards:
Vardy made his return from injury on the hour and doubled the Foxes' lead two minutes later from the penalty spot.
Tyrone Mings was guilty of giving away the spot-kick. The defender dived to block a cross from Barnes, although the ball appeared to hit his shoulder.
ESPN's Dale Johnson explained why it was the correct decision:
Vardy grabbed his second of the night with 11 minutes of normal time remaining, reacting quickest in the penalty area to slam a loose ball inside the near post.
Barnes made it 4-0 on 85 minutes when he slotted home Albrighton's cross to hand Leicester a first Premier League win since January 22.
