Predicting the Next Wave of NBA MVP Candidates

Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

Believe it or not, there will come a time when the NBA MVP race doesn't include the usual suspects. LeBron James, James Harden, Kawhi Leonard and a healthy Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant, among others, can dominate the ballot for only so long.

Luckily, though, the league will be in great hands once it transitions into a new era of MVP mainstays.

Giannis Antetokounmpo has already proved as much. He burst onto the MVP scene and never left, and now a second consecutive Maurice Podoloff Trophy is all but in the bag.

Other newish secondary MVP candidates invite the same amount of confidence in the NBA's future. Joel Embiid and Nikola Jokic aren't going anywhere. Karl-Anthony Towns' case will be ironclad if the Minnesota Timberwolves are ever good.

Our crystal ball helped us peer even further down the line. We wanted to identify the players who stand to shape the MVP discourse for the next decade-plus—and who haven't yet routinely contended for the Association's highest individual honor.

Anyone in their age-21 season or younger was eligible for consideration. This ensured the maximum number of fresh faces, even if Luka Doncic is already getting his share of MVP talk.

Not every could-be or established young star made the cut. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is really good and going to be great. This conversation is reserved for those who are better—players with clear paths to becoming, and remaining, one of the league's seven to 10 best players for a long, long time.