Would You Build Around Zion Williamson or Luka Doncic? B/R NBA Staff Decides

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

My head says Doncic because there's less of an injury history and more certainty about his skill set being sustainable for a long period of time. But my heart says Williamson, who, in less than two months, has become appointment television. He fundamentally alters the game around him, arguably in a way no big man has since Shaquille O'Neal first entered the league in 1992. He's impossible for defenders to stay in front of and even harder to officiate.

He's the kind of player the league may eventually have to change the rules to account for, and I'll take my chances with that guy any day of the week.

The ridiculous numbers he puts up (12 straight 20-point games and three 30-point games in just 16 career outings while shooting 68 percent on shots around the basket) still feel accidental. The common thought that he hasn't learned the game yet isn't fair to him, as he's already demonstrated strong passing instincts and doesn't take bad shots.

But he's still feeling his way into the flow of the team after missing the first half of his rookie season. The conditioning concerns and injury history are real, but he's 19 and, by all accounts, a hard worker who's motivated to get better, so I'm not worried about him failing to get in better shape as he grows into his body.

Luka's long-term upside is more of a sure thing, but I'm rolling the dice that Zion will live up to the hype.

So far, he has.

—Sean Highkin