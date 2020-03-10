NCAA Bracketology 2020: Real-Time Seed and Region Projections for All 68 Teams

Young Kwak/Associated Press

If the men's NCAA tournament is a bigger deal to you than every other holiday on the calendar, welcome to the eve of that glorious holiday. (And welcome to the club.)

March Madness is already going strong with several conference tournaments finished, some well underway and the biggest ones rapidly approaching.

It can become next to impossible to keep track of everything, but consider this your one-stop shop for all things NCAA bracket.

Throughout the remainder of championship week, we will be providing live updates to the projected bracket. And when we say live, we don't mean we'll update it every two hours or so. That isn't our style.

Every time there's a noteworthy result, we plan to have that reflected in the bracket within five minutes. Please send thoughts, prayers, tweets and coffee beans for assistance on this quest.

After these region-by-region snapshots, we'll list the Last Five In and First Five Out, discuss the impact of recent results and take a look at the most important games on the immediate horizon.

Play-In Games

Midwest No. 16: Norfolk State vs. Prairie View A&M

South No. 16: Siena vs. St. Francis (PA)

Midwest No. 11: Stanford vs. Richmond

South No. 11: Wichita State vs. Texas

Last Five In (from safest to least safe): Xavier, Stanford, Richmond, Wichita State, Texas

First Five Out (from first out to fifth out): UCLA, Northern Iowa, Cincinnati, NC State, Purdue

Brief Bubble Banter

In most years, the bubble still feels wide open at this point. Projected No. 9 seeds could be in danger of dropping out with a bad loss in their first conference tournament games, while teams 8-10 spots on the wrong side of the cut line could suddenly vault into the picture with one huge win or a decent multiple-game run.

That's hardly seems to be the case this year.

Sure, there are teams aside from our first five out who could go on a tear and surge back into the at-large conversation. A "Next Five Out" would include the likes of Rhode Island, Syracuse, Connecticut and a dealer's choice from the SEC bubble. But each one of those teams likely needs to at least reach its conference championship game to have a legitimate case for a bid.

Because of that, we're in the ballpark of 13 teams vying for the final eight spots, pending bid thieves and/or unexpected red-hot streakers. It'll still be a wild ride with a photo finish, and these major conference tournaments are going to play a huge part in seeding. But as far as the "Who's in and who's out?" debate is concerned, it isn't as wide open as usual.

Don't forget about Northern Iowa, though. The blowout loss to Drake in the Missouri Valley Conference tournament quarterfinals might have doomed the Panthers to the NIT, but their odds of getting in will improve if they are the only bubble team from outside the top nine conferences—the six power leagues plus the AAC, A-10 and WCC. Belmont was able to sneak in with a similar resume last year.

Movers and Shakers

Once things start sizzling and there are so many games that it's hard to remember what happened even two hours ago, this is where we'll keep a daily log of some of the biggest results of the day and explain what impact they had on the projected field.

As we ease our way into the second half of championship week, let's quickly hit on the biggest changes since our most recent projection on March 3.

Penn State plummeted three seed lines from our bottom No. 5 to our top No. 8. Saturday's 11-point loss at Northwestern was the Nittany Lions' biggest blunder of the season. They have now lost five of their last six, and their nonconference strength of schedule remains the type of eyesore that the selection committee has penalized teams for in the past. They're still safely in the field, but their path to a Sweet 16 got a lot tougher.

Balancing the scales in the Big Ten, Rutgers surged from "play-in game" range to a comfortable No. 9 seed with a home win over Maryland and a subsequent road win over Purdue. That's right. Rutgers finally won a road game. And the Scarlet Knights should now be a lock to go dancing for the first time since 1991.

Seton Hall took a bit of a nosedive in closing out the regular season with losses to Villanova and Creighton. Those weren't bad losses by any stretch of the imagination, but it did bump the Pirates from No. 1 to No. 3 in the Big East pecking order, and from No. 6 to No. 11 on the overall seed list. They could bounce back up to a No. 2 seed by winning the Big East tournament, but a No. 1 seed is likely out of the question now.

As far as in/out movement is concerned, Richmond and Texas climbed from First Five Out to Last Five In while Rhode Island and UCLA dropped to the wrong side of the cut line.

Big Games on the Horizon

If you're looking for nonstop drama from noon to midnight, that won't begin in earnest until Thursday.

Tuesday will be more like dipping our collective toes into the pool just to check the temperature.

With that said, five automatic bids will be handed out in the Colonial, Horizon, Northeast, Summit and West Coast Conferences. That last one has potential No. 1 seed implications, but sharps will use this light day of games to get a sense of what the champions of those one-bid leagues will be bringing to the table.

Elsewhere, the America East semifinals will take place at 7 p.m. ET, which includes projected NCAA No. 12/13 seed Vermont taking on 2018's unforgettable Cinderella UMBC.

Meanwhile, if Cole Anthony and North Carolina are going to put together a miracle run to the ACC championship from the No. 14 seed, that unlikely journey will begin at 7 p.m. ET against Virginia Tech.

