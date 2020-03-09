Baker Mayfield Statue to Be Unveiled by Oklahoma at 2020 Spring Game

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistMarch 9, 2020

ARLINGTON, TX - DECEMBER 2: Baker Mayfield #6 of the Oklahoma Sooners celebrates after defeating the TCU Horned Frogs 41-17 in the Big 12 Championship AT&T Stadium on December 2, 2017 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)
Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

Oklahoma will honor 2017 Heisman Trophy winner Baker Mayfield as part of its spring game festivities April 18.

Sooners coach Lincoln Riley announced Monday the school will unveil a statue of Mayfield at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.

Mayfield spent three years with Oklahoma after transferring from Texas Tech. He threw for 12,292 yards, 119 touchdowns and 21 interceptions as a Sooner.

         

