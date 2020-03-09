Leon Goretzka Says He's 'Not Happy' with Substitute Role at Bayern Munich

DeFodi Images/Getty Images

Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka said he's unhappy at playing a substitute role in Hansi Flick's side.

The German spoke after he came off the bench to score in Bayern's 2-0 win over Augsburg on Sunday.

Per Goal's Alex Shaw, he said:

"I'm currently in top shape, probably the best shape of my entire career.

"Of course I'm not happy if I don't play from the start. I can say that openly and honestly. I'll have to discuss it.

"[Any discussions] remain private, so I ask for your understanding. I have to accept the decision of the coach."

"You have to suffer in silence and make sure you stay in shape and continue to work on your game. If the chance comes you must take it."

Goretzka missed the opening months of the campaign with hamstring and ankle injuries.

Since he returned to action in October, he has made 23 appearances in all competitions, 13 of which have been starts.

Goretzka played the final 20 minutes at the Allianz Arena on Sunday, and he doubled the Bavarians' tally late on after a neat passing exchange with Serge Gnabry (U.S. only):

It was the 25-year-old's third consecutive Bundesliga appearance off the bench.

On February 29, he scored the final goal in Bayern's 6-0 win at Hoffenheim:

Goretzka played for just over half an hour in that match, but for the final quarter of an hour, Bayern and Hoffenheim just passed the ball to one another in solidarity after the away fans held up a banner insulting Hoffenheim's owner.

In Munich's 3-0 win over Chelsea in the UEFA Champions League in February, he only got on the pitch for the final minute of the contest.

Football writer George Osborn was impressed with Bayern's strength in depth in that match:

Indeed, the depth and quality in the squad mean Goretzka has plenty of competition for game time.

Thomas Muller typically plays in the No. 10 role or supporting the striker, and he has enjoyed a superb campaign with 10 goals and 19 assists to his name in all competitions.

In central midfield, Thiago Alcantara and Joshua Kimmich are similarly unshakeable.

Nailing down a starting berth will be difficult while the trio are fit, but Goretzka has been producing with five goals and six assists to his name despite his limited minutes.

Back-to-back goals off the bench will have done his case no harm, either, so more significant game time could come his way during the run-in.