Gerard Figueras: 'A Possibility' Barcelona vs. Napoli Played Behind Closed Doors

Barcelona's match against Napoli at the Camp Nou in the UEFA Champions League on March 18 could be played behind closed doors, according to Gerard Figueras, the Catalan secretary for sport.

The tie is finely poised at 1-1 after the first leg at the Stadio San Paolo. Barca have the edge, however, given they have an away goal and are playing the second leg at home.

But they may have to play in the Camp Nou without fans after Figueras told Els Matins de Catalunya Radio that the match could be played behind closed doors because of the coronavirus outbreak (h/t Sport): "It's a possibility, although there's no decision taken yet. We have to speak about it with Barca."

He added that the final decision will be made later this week.

According to Football Italia, the Generalitat de Catalunya, the region's central government, has handed in an official request that the game be played behind closed doors in order to stem the spread of coronavirus, also known as COVID-19.

Concerns about the spread of the disease have led to numerous cancellations and postponements across multiple sports. Valencia's last-16 second leg clash with Atalanta on Tuesday will be played behind closed doors at the Mestalla Stadium.

Atalanta already have a foot in their first Champions League quarter-final after winning the first leg 4-1. Tottenham Hotspur against RB Leipzig on the same day, though, will be played in front of fans at Red Bull Arena:

Meanwhile, FIFA and the Asian Football Confederation have agreed to postpone Asian qualifiers for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in March and June.