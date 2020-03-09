Arsenal Confirm Lucas Torreira Out for 8 to 10 Weeks Among Injury Updates

Robin Jones/Getty Images

Arsenal have confirmed that Lucas Torreira's season is almost certainly over as a result of the fractured ankle he suffered against Portsmouth on March 2.

The Gunners provided injury updates on several players via their official website and said Torreira is expected to be out for eight to 10 weeks.

As Simon Collings of the Evening Standard observed, that time frame will take him right to the end of the campaign:

Torreira suffered the injury early in Arsenal's 2-0 FA Cup win at Fratton Park after being on the receiving end of a challenge from James Bolton.

Football.London's James Benge saw him at the Emirates Stadium for Arsenal's 1-0 victory against West Ham United on Saturday:

If his recovery goes as planned, he could still feature for Uruguay at the 2020 Copa America this summer as their campaign does not get under way until June 13, but he'll likely be short of match fitness if he is selected.

Sead Kolasinac can still play a part in the remainder of Arsenal's season despite suffering "significant strain to [his] right shoulder joint" when he collided with Everton's Djibril Sidibe on February 23.

He is targeting a return to full training at the end of March.

Bukayo Saka has been filling in and impressing at left-back in the meantime, while Kieran Tierney returned to full training last week after dislocating his shoulder, so the Gunners still have cover in that position.

Shkodran Mustafi missed the win over West Ham with tightness in his right thigh, and he is being monitored ahead of Arsenal's Premier League clash with Manchester City on Wednesday.

The German has enjoyed a renaissance under Mikel Arteta and was missed against the Hammers, as Collings noted:

City are the league's top scorers this season with 68 goals, and they've only failed to score at the Etihad twice in all competitions, so with Mustafi in good form, his absence would be a blow to Arsenal's chances of getting something from the game.

As for Cedric Soares, he is set to return to full training this week as he recovers from a knee injury. The right-back is yet to feature since he arrived in January on loan from Southampton.