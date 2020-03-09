Golden Shoe 2019-20: Top Goalscorers in Europe, Latest Points on March 9

Alex Caparros/Getty Images

There was little change in the race for the 2019-20 European Golden Shoe over the last week as Lionel Messi was the only player in the top 10 to add to their points tally.

The Argentinian scored the decisive goal in Barcelona's 1-0 win over Real Sociedad, but the other contenders either weren't in action or failed to get on the scoresheet.

Golden Shoe Standings

1. Ciro Immobile, Lazio: 27 x 2.0 = 54.0

2. Robert Lewandowski, Bayern Munich: 25 x 2.0 = 50.0

T3. Cristiano Ronaldo, Juventus: 21 x 2.0 = 42.0

T3. Timo Werner, RB Leipzig: 21 x 2.0 = 42.0

T3. Erling Haaland, Red Bull Salzburg, Borussia Dortmund: 16 x 1.5, 9 x 2.0 = 42.0

T6. Lionel Messi, Barcelona: 19 x 2.0 = 38.0

T6. Kylian Mbappe, PSG: 18 x 2.0 = 36.0

T8. Jamie Vardy, Leicester City: 17 x 2.0 = 34.0

T8. Romelu Lukaku, Inter Milan: 17 x 2.0 = 34.0

T8. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Arsenal: 17 x 2.0 = 34.0

T8. Wissam Ben Yedder, Monaco: 17 x 2.0 = 34.0

Rules: UEFA has assigned every European league a difficulty rating between one and two. That rating is multiplied by a player's amount of goals to come up with a final point total.

For example, the Austrian Bundesliga has a rating of 1.5, while the German Bundesliga has a rating of two, so Erling Haaland's goals for Borussia Dortmund are worth more points than those he scored for Red Bull Salzburg before the January transfer window.

Messi allowed Barcelona to breathe a sigh of relief on Saturday when he dispatched an 81st-minute penalty to hand them three points against La Real at the Camp Nou:

The forward moved back in front of Cristiano Ronaldo as the top scorer in Europe's top-five leagues in the process:

He's also closing in on the Portugal superstar's La Liga spot-kick record, too:

Ciro Immobile and Lazio weren't in action over the weekend because Serie A's remaining Week 26 fixtures were being completed after being postponed following the outbreak of the coronavirus in Italy.

Ronaldo played as Juventus took on Inter Milan behind closed doors in the Derby d'Italia, but he had to settle for an assist for Aaron Ramsey's opener in the Bianconeri's 2-0 win.

It was a similar scenario for Erling Haaland, who didn't get on the scoresheet in Borussia Dortmund's 2-1 win at Borussia Monchengladbach, but he fed the ball to Thorgan Hazard for the former's eighth-minute goal.

With RB Leipzig taking on Tottenham Hotspur in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League last-16 tie on Tuesday, Timo Werner started their 0-0 draw at Wolfsburg on the bench. He was brought on for the final half-hour, but he was unable to break the deadlock.

Paris Saint-Germain's Ligue 1 clash with Strasbourg was postponed amid the outbreak of the coronavirus, officially known as COVID-19, so Kylian Mbappe didn't play.

Jamie Vardy could return for Leicester City when they face Aston Villa on Monday night after missing two matches with a calf issue.

The Englishman reached 17 league goals for the season by December 21, but he has not added to that tally since.