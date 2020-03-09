Gerard Pique, Luuk de Jong and La Liga Team of the Week After Matchday 27

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Barcelona reclaimed top spot in the 2019-20 La Liga table during Matchday 27 after they beat Real Sociedad 1-0 thanks to a Lionel Messi penalty.

Real Madrid dropped down to second following their 2-1 loss to Real Betis.

The competition for the final two UEFA Champions League spots remains incredibly tight, meanwhile, particularly after Atletico Madrid and Sevilla shared the spoils in a 2-2 draw.

Here are the full results from the weekend's action, along with the updated standings:

Here is the team of the week.

GK: Aitor Fernandez, Levante

Roger Marti was the goalscorer for Levante in their 1-1 draw with Granada on Sunday, but goalkeeper Fernandez was largely responsible for his side holding on for a point.

A magnificent double save in the first half was followed by numerous stops after the break that helped the hosts keep the score at 1-1 after Darwin Machis' 60th-minute equaliser.

DEF: Gerard Pique, Barcelona

Barca's performance against Real Sociedad was far from convincing, but the three points were all that mattered.

Pique was instrumental in keeping the likes of Alexander Isak and Martin Odegaard quiet as he won six aerial duels, made six clearances, an interception and blocked two shots, all while completing 63 passes.

DEF: Sidnei, Real Betis



For Betis' opening goal on Sunday, Sidnei pounced when others were distracted by Nabil Fekir's penalty appeals and rifled home a finish any striker would have been proud of.

As well as that key contribution to the hosts' shock win, the Brazilian also had more touches (70) than any other Betis player, made five clearances and four interceptions.

DEF: Nestor Araujo, Celta Vigo

Getafe have been flying high this season, while Celta are far from safe from relegation, so taking a point from their visit to the Coliseum Alfonso Perez was a good result for the Celestes.

Araujo was superb in defence, making eight clearances, four interceptions, two tackles and a block during the 90 minutes.

DEF: David Garcia, Osasuna

When it came to dominance in the air, Garcia was unmatched in La Liga across the weekend, as he won 11 aerial duels in Osasuna's 1-0 win over Espanyol.

He also made five clearances and two tackles as the hosts kept their third clean sheet in five matches at the Estadio El Sadar.

MID: Unai Lopez, Athletic Bilbao

Lopez got the ball rolling in Athletic's comfortable 4-1 win over Real Valladolid with a superb free-kick inside four minutes:

He was also crucial to Athletic's control throughout the match in the middle of the park. He completed nearly 85 percent of his passes, made three interceptions and completed two tackles.

MID: Dani Rodriguez, Mallorca

Mallorca's 2-1 victory over Eibar moved them to within a point of safety, and Rodriguez was vital to the win.

He opened the scoring with a cross-cum-shot just before half-time and was a constant threat going forward.

MID: Dani Parejo, Valencia

Parejo's superb 34th-minute free-kick was the highlight of Valencia's 1-1 draw with Alaves on Friday.

As well as scoring his side's goal, he also had 115 touches of the ball and completed 90 passes, more than anyone else on the pitch.

FWD: Luuk de Jong, Sevilla

De Jong has been far from prolific this season, but he played a key role on Saturday as he opened the scoring in Sevilla's draw with Atleti:

His eight aerial duels won were also more than any other player on the pitch by some distance.

FWD: Oscar Rodriguez, Leganes

Leganes' hopes of avoiding the drop were boosted on Sunday when they won 2-1 away at Villarreal, their first victory in five matches.

Oscar scored both goals for Leganes to turn the game on its head after Gerard Moreno opened the scoring.

The second came from the penalty spot, but the first was possibly the goal of the weekend, a fierce right-footed strike from the edge of the box that went in off the crossbar:

FWD: Inigo Cordoba, Athletic Bilbao

Cordoba set up Raul Garcia's 24th-minute goal against Valladolid that made it 2-0 and then put the icing on the cake by scoring Athletic's fourth in stoppage time.

He also played his part defensively, making five tackles in the match, second only to Inigo Lekue's six.

All stats from WhoScored.com unless otherwise stated.