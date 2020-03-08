Video: Bam Adebayo Wears Bradley Beal Jersey Following Heat's Win vs. Wizards

Issac Baldizon/Getty Images

The 23-40 Washington Wizards are 5.5 games out of a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference and have struggled all season, but Bradley Beal has earned the respect of many of his peers around the league for his play.

Count Miami Heat big man Bam Adebayo among that group.

Adebayo talked to reporters following his team's 100-89 win over Beal's Wizards on Sunday in the guard's jersey and said it was "out of respect."

Beal finished with 23 points and six assists, while Adebayo impressed with 27 points, 14 rebounds and six assists.

Notably, Beal was linked to the Heat during the offseason. Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reported in July the Heat "engaged" in trade discussions regarding the University of Florida product.

Beal's season would surely be much different if he was on a contender like Miami, but he can at least take solace in the fact that he did enough to impress the competition.