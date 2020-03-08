Video: Bam Adebayo Wears Bradley Beal Jersey Following Heat's Win vs. Wizards

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistMarch 9, 2020

MIAMI, FL - JANUARY 22: Bam Adebayo #13 of the Miami Heat high-fives Bradley Beal #3 of the Washington Wizards after the game on January 22, 2020 at American Airlines Arena in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2020 NBAE (Photo by Issac Baldizon/NBAE via Getty Images)
Issac Baldizon/Getty Images

The 23-40 Washington Wizards are 5.5 games out of a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference and have struggled all season, but Bradley Beal has earned the respect of many of his peers around the league for his play.

Count Miami Heat big man Bam Adebayo among that group.

Adebayo talked to reporters following his team's 100-89 win over Beal's Wizards on Sunday in the guard's jersey and said it was "out of respect."

Beal finished with 23 points and six assists, while Adebayo impressed with 27 points, 14 rebounds and six assists.

Notably, Beal was linked to the Heat during the offseason. Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reported in July the Heat "engaged" in trade discussions regarding the University of Florida product.

Beal's season would surely be much different if he was on a contender like Miami, but he can at least take solace in the fact that he did enough to impress the competition.

Related

    DeAndre Jordan Denies 'Bulls--t' Reports After Kenny Atkinson Firing

    NBA logo
    NBA

    DeAndre Jordan Denies 'Bulls--t' Reports After Kenny Atkinson Firing

    Megan Armstrong
    via Bleacher Report

    Jimmy Butler Out Rest of Game

    Butler won’t return tonight due to a left toe injury

    Miami Heat logo
    Miami Heat

    Jimmy Butler Out Rest of Game

    Blake Schuster
    via Bleacher Report

    Lakers Ratchet Up Their Defense 😤

    Why the Lakers are earning a championship edge over the Clippers ➡️

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Lakers Ratchet Up Their Defense 😤

    Andy Bailey
    via Bleacher Report

    Giannis Has Minor Knee Sprain

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Giannis Has Minor Knee Sprain

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report