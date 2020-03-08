JaVale McGee Says Lakers Are 'Best Team in the World' After Win vs. Clippers

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Lakers defeated reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo's Milwaukee Bucks on Friday and reigning NBA Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard's L.A. Clippers on Sunday.

It doesn't get much more impressive than that for back-to-back regular-season games, and Lakers big man JaVale McGee was not shy about his assessment following Sunday's 112-103 victory.

"The Lake Show [is] the best team in the world right now," he said, per Dave McMenamin of ESPN.

Milwaukee, which is 53-11, has a better record than the 49-13 Lakers, but Los Angeles has elevated its play as the season progressed.

The Purple and Gold have won 11 of their last 12 games and are 6.5 games ahead of the Clippers in the race for the Western Conference's No. 1 seed. Barring a complete collapse, the team that missed the playoffs entirely last season will have home-court advantage all the way to the NBA Finals.

The acquisition of Anthony Davis is a major reason Los Angeles is so much better off than it was last season, but so is the play of 35-year-old LeBron James. The four-time MVP is in the discussion for a fifth and spearheaded Sunday's effort with 28 points, nine assists and seven rebounds.

He is leading the league in assists per game while still leading the offense as someone who can score in a variety of ways.

"I mean, what he's been able to do—taking on matchups defensively, leading the pack offensively, making the right plays," Davis said of his teammate. "You don't see that from a guy who is 17 years in the league and his team is No. 1 in the West. ... He's continuing to show the world why he's the best, and if people don't understand that, then the last two games, I think they understand now."

How he and the rest of the Lakers are playing in May and June will be far more important than the closing stretch of the regular season, but they provided a preview of their potential against two of the best teams in the league.