Video: Undertaker Costs AJ Styles WWE Elimination Chamber Win with Chokeslam

AMER HILABI/Getty Images

If there was any doubt AJ Styles and The Undertaker were tied together on The Road to WrestleMania 36, The Deadman appeared to provide a definitive answer.

The Undertaker interfered in Styles' no-disqualification match with Aleister Black on Sunday at Elimination Chamber. He choked out Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows and then countered Styles' attempted Phenomenal Forearm into a chokeslam.

That allowed Black to hit Black Mass on Styles for the victory.

No wrestler has been more synonymous with WrestleMania than The Undertaker. Even in the twilight of his in-ring career, the seven-time world champion makes sure to involve himself in The Showcase of the Immortals.

Regarding his feud with Styles, the seeds were sewn when he bested the Phenomenal One at Super ShowDown to claim the Tuwaiq Trophy.

By the time WrestleMania rolls around, Styles will probably come to regret calling out The Undertaker on Raw.