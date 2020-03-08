Video: Undertaker Costs AJ Styles WWE Elimination Chamber Win with Chokeslam

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistMarch 9, 2020

TOPSHOT - World Wrestling Entertainment star The Undertaker makes his way to the ring during a match at the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Super Showdown event in the Saudi Red Sea port city of Jeddah late on January 7, 2019. (Photo by Amer HILABI / AFP) (Photo credit should read AMER HILABI/AFP via Getty Images)
AMER HILABI/Getty Images

If there was any doubt AJ Styles and The Undertaker were tied together on The Road to WrestleMania 36, The Deadman appeared to provide a definitive answer.

The Undertaker interfered in Styles' no-disqualification match with Aleister Black on Sunday at Elimination Chamber. He choked out Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows and then countered Styles' attempted Phenomenal Forearm into a chokeslam.

That allowed Black to hit Black Mass on Styles for the victory.

No wrestler has been more synonymous with WrestleMania than The Undertaker. Even in the twilight of his in-ring career, the seven-time world champion makes sure to involve himself in The Showcase of the Immortals.

Regarding his feud with Styles, the seeds were sewn when he bested the Phenomenal One at Super ShowDown to claim the Tuwaiq Trophy.

By the time WrestleMania rolls around, Styles will probably come to regret calling out The Undertaker on Raw.

Related

    Live Elimination Chamber Results, Winners, Grades and Reaction

    Follow all the action from tonight's PPV ➡️

    WWE logo
    WWE

    Live Elimination Chamber Results, Winners, Grades and Reaction

    The Doctor Chris Mueller
    via Bleacher Report

    Aleister Black Beats AJ Styles in No DQ Match

    WWE logo
    WWE

    Aleister Black Beats AJ Styles in No DQ Match

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    The Miz, John Morrison Escape Elimination Chamber to Stay Tag Team Champs

    WWE logo
    WWE

    The Miz, John Morrison Escape Elimination Chamber to Stay Tag Team Champs

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Andrade Defeats Humberto Carrillo to Retain US Championship 🇺🇸

    WWE logo
    WWE

    Andrade Defeats Humberto Carrillo to Retain US Championship 🇺🇸

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report