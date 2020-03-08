LeBron James Praises Lakers for Back-to-Back Wins over Bucks, Clippers

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Regular-season weekends don't get much better than the one the Los Angeles Lakers put together with wins over the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday and the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday.

"It's a really good weekend for us," LeBron James told reporters while pointing to the team's ability to keep its composure in playoff-like atmospheres following Sunday's win over the Lakers' city rival.

The Purple and Gold are in full control of the race for the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference after their latest showing. They are 6.5 games ahead of the Clippers with just 20 contests remaining and looked like the best team in the league this weekend.

Milwaukee still holds the best record at 53-10, while the Clippers hold the 2-1 lead in head-to-head matchups between the Los Angeles squads. Still, the Lakers have won four in a row and 11 of their last 12, and they have James leading the way alongside one of the league's best big men in Anthony Davis.

James finished with 28 points, nine assists and seven rebounds in the 112-103 victory over the Clippers and was in full control in crunch time.

He blew past Kawhi Leonard for a key and-1, set up Davis for baskets in the lane throughout the game and beat a double-team with a pass to Avery Bradley for a critical three-pointer. Bradley also impressed with 24 points behind six made three-pointers, taking advantage of the spacing created by the other two stars.

LeBron is 35 years old and playing at an MVP level in his 17th season in the league.

Logic suggests he should be slowing down, but he and the Lakers appear to be just hitting their stride. That is a problem for the rest of the league as the playoffs approach.