Pelicans' Zion Williamson Says Lonzo Ball Places Lobs in 'Perfect Spot'March 8, 2020
New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson praised the pinpoint passing of teammate Lonzo Ball following the Pelicans' 120-107 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday.
"Even though they're from so far away, he just puts it like in a spot where he's throwing a lob from the close elbow," Williamson told reporters. "He puts it on a perfect spot and I'm just able to get it."
Williamson had 23 points, while Ball had eight assists in the victory. Twice in the first quarter, Ball unleashed a pass from beyond half court and found Williamson for a two-handed alley-oop.
The two are quickly forming a devastating partnership on the court. According to NBA.com, 41.6 percent of the passes Williamson receives come from Ball, which has allowed them to forge a symbiotic dynamic.
Zion made his long-awaited debut Jan. 22 in a 121-117 defeat to the San Antonio Spurs. Prior to that game, Ball was averaging 6.3 assists. Since the No. 1 overall draft pick joined the rotation, Ball is dishing out 8.4 dimes per game.
As he continues to develop, Williamson might become a more well-rounded scorer who boasts a consistent jump shot and the ability to create off the dribble.
For now, he's highly reliant on grabbing offensive rebounds and receiving the ball inside for his opportunities. Three-quarters of his 172 made field goals have been assisted, and all but 15 have come inside the restricted area, per NBA.com.
Ball is set to become a restricted free agent in 2021. The Pelicans have probably already penciled in a massive extension for Brandon Ingram this summer, and it looks like they'll have little choice but to pony up for Ball as well given how well he's meshing with Williamson.
Zion Drops 23 Points as Pelicans Beat D-Lo, Timberwolves