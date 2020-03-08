Pelicans' Zion Williamson Says Lonzo Ball Places Lobs in 'Perfect Spot'

Jason Miller/Getty Images

New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson praised the pinpoint passing of teammate Lonzo Ball following the Pelicans' 120-107 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday.

"Even though they're from so far away, he just puts it like in a spot where he's throwing a lob from the close elbow," Williamson told reporters. "He puts it on a perfect spot and I'm just able to get it."

Williamson had 23 points, while Ball had eight assists in the victory. Twice in the first quarter, Ball unleashed a pass from beyond half court and found Williamson for a two-handed alley-oop.

The two are quickly forming a devastating partnership on the court. According to NBA.com, 41.6 percent of the passes Williamson receives come from Ball, which has allowed them to forge a symbiotic dynamic.

Zion made his long-awaited debut Jan. 22 in a 121-117 defeat to the San Antonio Spurs. Prior to that game, Ball was averaging 6.3 assists. Since the No. 1 overall draft pick joined the rotation, Ball is dishing out 8.4 dimes per game.

As he continues to develop, Williamson might become a more well-rounded scorer who boasts a consistent jump shot and the ability to create off the dribble.

For now, he's highly reliant on grabbing offensive rebounds and receiving the ball inside for his opportunities. Three-quarters of his 172 made field goals have been assisted, and all but 15 have come inside the restricted area, per NBA.com.

Ball is set to become a restricted free agent in 2021. The Pelicans have probably already penciled in a massive extension for Brandon Ingram this summer, and it looks like they'll have little choice but to pony up for Ball as well given how well he's meshing with Williamson.