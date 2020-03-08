Rangers' Willie Calhoun Hospitalized with Head Injury After Being Hit by Pitch

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistMarch 8, 2020

Texas Rangers' Willie Calhoun bats during the first inning of a spring training baseball game against the Chicago White Sox Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, in Surprise, Ariz. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

Texas Rangers outfielder Willie Calhoun was hospitalized Sunday after he was hit in the face with an errant pitch from Los Angeles Dodgers starter Julio Urias, according to Stefan Stevenson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.  

Calhoun was struck by a 95 mph fastball and "was able to walk to a medical cart with assistance before being driven out of Surprise Stadium and taken to St. Joseph's Hospital in nearby Phoenix," per the report. 

                     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

