La Liga Table 2020: Sunday's Week 27 Results and Updated Standings

Fran Santiago/Getty Images

Real Madrid failed to reclaim top spot in La Liga after slipping to a 2-1 defeat away to Real Betis on Sunday. Ironically, it was former Barcelona player Cristian Tello who scored the winner, with his 82nd-minute goal keeping his old club in first place.

Earlier, Athletic Bilbao kept themselves in the mix to be playing in a European tournament next season, thanks to an emphatic 4-1 win away to Real Valladolid. Inaki Williams was among the goals, while Raul Garcia also got on the scoresheet.

While Athletic are trending upwards, Espanyol seem consigned to be playing in Spanish football's second tier next term. Losing 1-0 in Osasuna leaves Abelardo's squad six points shy of safety.

Unlike Espanyol, Leganes took a step toward safety by earning a terrific win away to Villarreal. Meanwhile, Levante's 1-1 draw in Granada helped keep both teams secure in and around mid-table.

Sunday Scores

Osasuna 1-0 Espanyol

Real Valladolid 1-4 Athletic Bilbao

Levante 1-1 Granada

Villarreal 1-2 Leganes

Real Betis 2-1 Real Madrid

Real were in trouble once Sidnei rifled a shot into the top corner five minutes before the break. Betis were purring in attack, and it took a fine save from Thibaut Courtois to foil Nabil Fekir and deny the hosts a second:

More chances followed, with Joaquin thwarted only by a last-ditch clearance from a retreating Luke Modric:

Instead of Betis doubling the tally, it was Real who drew level against the run of play in first-half stoppage time. Karim Benzema struck from the penalty spot for his 14th league goal of the campaign after Sidnei tripped Marcelo in the area.

Benzema undid his good work late on when his pass went to Andres Guardado, who teed up Tello for the winner. Betis merited the points thanks to their pace and craft going forward, while Real were made to look plodding in key areas of the pitch.

It was a different story in Valladolid, where Unai Lopez got things started for Athletic after just four minutes. The classy midfielder has been developing into a useful creative outlet for Gaizka Garitano's squad.

Garcia was the next to find the net, with the former Atletico Madrid man enjoying a productive campaign:

Sandro Ramirez hit back for Valladolid, but any hopes of a comeback from the hosts were extinguished when Williams and Inigo Cordoba both scored late on.

Athletic's chances of qualifying for Europe look good after Villarreal were stunned on home soil. The Yellow Submarine was in front after just five minutes thanks to Gerard Moreno, but two goals from Oscar Rodriguez Arnaiz swung the game in Leganes' favour.

On loan from Real Madrid, Arnaiz completed his brace when he converted from the penalty spot after Pau Torres felled Roger Assale in the box. Leganes held on to confirm a much-needed three points and a welcome show of squad unity and unbroken determination to beat the drop, even after star forward Martin Braithwaite secured a controversial move to Barcelona.

Espanyol couldn't come close to matching Leganes' brilliant result, with the efforts of Abelardo's players undermined once Victor Sanchez handled in the box in the 61st minute. Roberto Torres stepped up confidently and didn't waste his opportunity from 12 yards.

Having Diego Lopez sent off seven minutes from time for a second bookable offence only added to Espanyol's growing misery.

Things are little sunnier for Levante, after the Valencia-based club earned a useful point on home soil against Granada. Roger Marti put the visitors in front after 11 minutes to continue his solid campaign in front of goal:

Darwin Machis equalised for the visitors on the hour mark to keep Granada comfortably ensconced in the top 10.