WWE Elimination Chamber 2020 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights

Credit: WWE.com

When the PPV went live after the Kickoff, Bryan and Gulak came out to get things going. This is a recent feud that has developed on Raw over the past few weeks.

The crowd was firmly behind The Yes Man as they locked up. Gulak scored the first takedown with a fireman’s carry that seemed to catch Bryan a bit off guard.

They kept their exchanges technical early on but it eventually devolved into a battle of kicks. Gulak seemed to have Bryan's number and forced him to regroup outside the ring for a moment.

The former WWE champion had short bursts of offense but the master of the PowerPoint presentation kept him on the defensive for most of the match.

The crowd erupted when Bryan began to make a comeback. He reversed the Gulock and applied the Yes Lock for the submission victory.

Grade: A

Analysis

These are two of the best technicians in WWE today and this was exactly the kind of fight you would expect them to have. They focused on their mat game and submissions more than strikes, especially early on.

Gulak using the surfboard Bryan has utilized so many times was a nice touch and a good way to show how similar these two Superstars are.

Bryan played the part of a man who underestimated his opponent perfectly as Gulak controlled the majority of the action. It was a bit of a role reversal for the man who has spent most of his career as the underdog.

They steadily picked up the pace as time progressed and the crowd loved every minute of it. Let's hope this is the first of many encounters between these two.