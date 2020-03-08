WWE Elimination Chamber 2020 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights

WWE Elimination Chamber 2020 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and HighlightsMarch 8, 2020
- SD tag team Elimination Chamber match with The Usos, New Day, Heavy Machinery, Lucha House Party, Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode, and The Miz and John Morrison
- Women's Elimination Chamber match with Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan, Sarah Logan, Asuka, Natalya and Shayna Baszler (No. 1 Contender's match)
- Braun Strowman vs. Cesaro, Sami Zayn and Shinsuke Nakamura (IC title)
- Aleister Black vs. AJ Styles (No DQ)
- The Street Profits vs. Seth Rollins and Murphy (Raw tag titles)
- Andrade vs. Humberto Carrillo (United States title)
- Daniel Bryan vs. Drew Gulak
The Elimination Chamber pay-per-view is the final big event before the Superstars of WWE head to Tampa, Florida, for WrestleMania 36 on April 5.
Let's look at each match to see how WWE did Sunday.
The Viking Raiders vs. Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins
The Elimination Chamber Kickoff featured the first action of the night when The Viking Raiders took on Curt Hawkins and Zack Ryder.
Erik and Ivar dominated the early portion of the match with Hawkins and Ryder getting in some offense during the middle third. After a hot tag, Ivar went on a rampage to turn things back in his team's favor.
Ryder accidentally hit his finisher on Hawkins to give The Viking Raiders an opportunity to hit the Viking Experience for the pin and the win.
Grade: C
Analysis
The Viking Raiders had their title reign cut short in favor of the storyline with Seth Rollins, and the team of Hawkins and Ryder has barely been on television recently, so this combo came out of nowhere.
The crowd was more behind Erik and Ivar, but since both teams are made up of babyfaces, it didn't overwhelmingly cheer for one team over the other.
This was a pretty standard opening bout. There was no storyline, but the wrestling was decent. It got the crowd in the right mind-set for the rest of the evening.
Daniel Bryan vs. Drew Gulak
When the PPV went live after the Kickoff, Bryan and Gulak came out to get things going. This is a recent feud that has developed on Raw over the past few weeks.
The crowd was firmly behind The Yes Man as they locked up. Gulak scored the first takedown with a fireman’s carry that seemed to catch Bryan a bit off guard.
They kept their exchanges technical early on but it eventually devolved into a battle of kicks. Gulak seemed to have Bryan's number and forced him to regroup outside the ring for a moment.
The former WWE champion had short bursts of offense but the master of the PowerPoint presentation kept him on the defensive for most of the match.
The crowd erupted when Bryan began to make a comeback. He reversed the Gulock and applied the Yes Lock for the submission victory.
Grade: A
Analysis
These are two of the best technicians in WWE today and this was exactly the kind of fight you would expect them to have. They focused on their mat game and submissions more than strikes, especially early on.
Gulak using the surfboard Bryan has utilized so many times was a nice touch and a good way to show how similar these two Superstars are.
Bryan played the part of a man who underestimated his opponent perfectly as Gulak controlled the majority of the action. It was a bit of a role reversal for the man who has spent most of his career as the underdog.
They steadily picked up the pace as time progressed and the crowd loved every minute of it. Let's hope this is the first of many encounters between these two.
Andrade vs. Humberto Carrillo (U.S. Title)
WWE kept the good times rolling after Bryan vs. Gulak by jumping right into the U.S. title bout between Andrade and Carrillo.
El Idolo exploded out of the gate with a spinning elbow to score a two count within second of the opening bell. The champion was out to hurt his opponent after that.
The man with the million-dollar dimples began to make a comeback but Andrade kept the upper hand with a stiff running kick to the face.
Carrillo almost won with a beautiful super hurricanrana as the crowd chanted "This is awesome." El Idolo tried to spike Carrillo's head into the concrete again but he was unsuccessful this time.
After they traded pinning combinations, Andrade stole the win with a handful of tights.
Grade: A
Analysis
It was nice to see both Superstars keep a lot of their offense grounded during the early part of this match. It's easy to forget how technically proficient they are when they spend so much time in the air.
The cocky champion showed why he holds the gold by directing traffic most of the time but he always made sure to take time to pose for the crowd.
It almost seems impossible for Andrade and Carrillo to have a bad match. Every encounter has been better than the last and this was no exception.
This feud is nowhere near over and it wouldn't be surprising to see them in a match at WrestleMania, possibly with Angel Garza and Rey Mysterio to make it a Fatal 4-Way.