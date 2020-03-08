Tom Brady Rumors: 'Real Negotiations' Yet to Begin, Kraft Won't 'Intercede'

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Robert Kraft reportedly isn't going to get involved in negotiations between quarterback Tom Brady and the New England Patriots.

According to Tom E. Curran of NBC Sports, "real negotiations have yet to begin" between the sides and "Kraft will not intercede despite his long-stated preference that Brady retires a Patriot."

He added: "Kraft opened the door for Brady to decide his future when he agreed the Patriots wouldn't use the franchise tag on Brady in 2020. The owner is similarly committed to letting Bill Belichick decide the football future of the team."

