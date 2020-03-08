Frank Lampard Praises Olivier Giroud After Goal in Chelsea's Win vs. Everton

James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

Olivier Giroud's well-taken goal to help Chelsea beat Everton 4-0 in the Premier League on Sunday didn't just continue a fine recent run for the striker, it also earned praise from his manager Frank Lampard.

Asked about Giroud's role in the team, Lampard identified the Frenchman's value, both physically and mentally:

The idea Chelsea played to what Giroud does best was summed up by how effectively he held the ball up and brought others into the game. Chelsea were content to go long to Giroud and let wide forwards Pedro and Willian run off the target man.

Both scored and assisted to help highlight arguably Chelsea's most impressive performance on Lampard's watch. It's no coincidence it came with Giroud leading the line.

The former Arsenal man often goes unappreciated, but his record illustrates a frontman who has consistently delivered at the highest level and deserves more respect for his efforts.

His goal nine minutes into the second half against the Toffees was Giroud's second in three matches in England's top flight, following his finish to help beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 last month.

Giroud's performances have helped Lampard's squad cope during the absence of the injured Tammy Abraham. The latter has usually been Lampard's first-choice striker this term, faith the 22-year-old has repaid with 13 league goals to his credit.

Yet despite his promising performances, Abraham's future at Stamford Bridge has reportedly become a doubt. Chelsea's No. 9 has rejected the offer of a new contract, according to Neil Moxley of the Daily Mirror, who said Abraham wants wages on a par with the £180,000-per-week paid to Callum Hudson-Odoi.

Abraham's apparent reticence about signing new terms brings the issue of Giroud's future into focus. The 33-year-old is out of contract this summer, but he did say "Yeah, of course," when asked whether he would sign a new deal to stay, per Jack Rosser of the London Evening Standard.

Those words represent a significant about face from Giroud, who also told Telefoot (h/t Kieran Jackson of MailOnline): "Even I saw myself elsewhere to be honest. I went through six complicated months. That's why I tried to leave in January."

Giroud named Inter Milan, Lazio and even Chelsea's London rivals Tottenham Hotspur as suitors who expressed interest during the winter window. Ultimately, Giroud stayed and now Lampard is reaping the benefits of trusting a player who has proven himself time and time again.

The sweet finish against Everton showcased the underrated quality as a finisher Giroud has always possessed.

It's a talent that's helped the ex-Montpellier star enjoy a decorated career at both club and international level. A Ligue 1 title, FIFA World Cup and three FA Cup trophies were all won before he joined Chelsea in 2018.

Another FA Cup soon followed, before Giroud's 11 goals powered the Blues to the UEFA Europa League trophy at Arsenal's expense last season.

Giroud is an experienced and consistent winner, whose determination, aerial power and finesse on the deck would be invaluable qualities for any top club. Lampard has been rebuilding Chelsea based on youth, but he would be wise to underpin a young core with a trustworthy veteran like Giroud, at least for another season.