Anthony Martial Guides Manchester United Past Manchester City in EPL Derby

Michael Regan/Getty Images

Manchester United beat Manchester City 2-0 in a highly anticipated Premier League derby on Sunday.

Anthony Martial scored the opening goal in the first half. City saw more of the ball but created few chances, while the Red Devils comfortably held off their attacks. Scott McTominay added a second goal late.

The win moves United into fifth place in the standings, three points behind Chelsea. City remain a distant second to leaders Liverpool.

City predictably took control of the ball early, but United looked dangerous every time they broke forward and put together the best stretch of chances in the first half.

The first opportunity fell to Raheem Sterling, who tested David de Gea, before Daniel James put Ederson to work after a poor giveaway in defence. Nicolas Otamendi made a late block to deny Martial a way through on goal, and the active Frenchman threatened again minutes later, testing the stopper.

Even though they didn't have a ton of possession, the United pressure kept building throughout the half, and a well-worked set-piece routine provided the breakthrough. Bruno Fernandes set up Martial, who beat Ederson at his near post with a first-time effort.

The Blues have not fared well against the former AS Monaco man this season:

They were upset with referee Mike Dean and the VAR for giving the free-kick in the first place, per Goal's Jonathan Smith:

City had few reasons to complain about the VAR later in the half, however. The struggling Otamendi brought down Fred inside the box, but Dean inexplicably produced a yellow card for a dive and the incident did not receive a deeper look.

The Telegraph's James Ducker didn't think it was a dive:

VAR again came into play minutes into the second half, when Sergio Aguero had a goal ruled out for offside. De Gea had stopped playing as soon as the flag went up, but replays showed the decision was incredibly tight:

On the other side of the pitch, Ederson nearly committed a blunder for the ages, allowing a ball to slip under his foot. He just about beat Martial to turn it away from goal. The challenge also left Martial with a knock, but he was able to continue.

Phil Foden tested De Gea after a smart corner before Pep Guardiola had seen enough, bringing on Gabriel Jesus and Riyad Mahrez. The Blues started to build the pressure, and Otamendi nearly found the target with a powerful header.

United also threatened through James, who perhaps should have played in Fernandes rather than go for glory himself. But no one had a worse miss than Sterling, who somehow failed to equalise after a great cross from Mahrez.

United grew more and more comfortable as the final whistle drew near, with City's passing game going nowhere. The Red Devils struggled to find a second goal on the counter, however, meaning the game remained in the balance until almost the final whistle.

Sterling barely tested De Gea with a weak shot in added time, before McTominay finally secured the win after another mistake from Ederson. The goalkeeper tried to get the ball up the pitch quickly but threw it right at the United man, who didn't miss from a long way out.

What's Next?

United visit Austrian side LASK in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday. City host Arsenal in the Premier League on Wednesday.