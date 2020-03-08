WWE Elimination Chamber 2020: Live Stream, WWE Network Start Time and Match Card

Credit: WWE.com

The final pay-per-view stop on the Road to WrestleMania 36 on April 5takes place on Sunday with the Elimination Chamber event.

Let's take a look at what you need to know about Sunday's show.

Venue: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia



Start Time: 6 p.m. ET (Kickoff), 7 p.m. ET (main show)

How to Watch: WWE Network

Elimination Chamber Card

Here is a look at the card for Elimination Chamber, according to WWE.com:

SD tag team Elimination Chamber match with The Usos, New Day, Heavy Machinery, Lucha House Party, Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode, and The Miz and John Morrison

Women's Elimination Chamber match with Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan, Sarah Logan, Asuka, Natalya and Shayna Baszler (No. 1 Contender's match)

Braun Strowman vs. Cesaro, Sami Zayn and Shinsuke Nakamura (IC title)

Aleister Black vs. AJ Styles (No DQ)

The Street Profits vs. Rollins and Murphy (Raw tag titles)

Andrade vs. Humberto Carrillo (United States title)

Daniel Bryan vs. Drew Gulak

PPV Live Stream

The one-hour Kickoff will be available through most social media platforms, YouTube and WWE Network.

A select few cable and satellite providers still carry WWE PPVs, but for the most part, people will be watching Elimination Chamber on WWE Network. Here is a list of the devices that support the streaming service, according to WWE.com:

Apple TV

Amazon Fire TV

PlayStation 4

Roku

Xbox One

Android devices with the WWE app

iOS devices with the WWE app

WWE.com

Select Panasonic, LG, Sony and Samsung Smart TVs

TiVo

Supported browsers





Bleacher Report Writers' Thoughts and Predictions

The writing staff at Bleacher Report has been sharing its analysis and predictions heading into Sunday's show.

Other Elimination Chamber Thoughts

The Elimination Chamber is a strange match. It can either be the best or worst thing on the card depending on who is involved.

This year's women's Chamber bout has a few different storylines to tell at once while the tag title match is focusing mostly on the belts with Otis and Ziggler's storyline as the B-story.

It's a bit odd having a PPV without either of the top men's titles on the line but with Brock Lesnar and Goldberg currently holding those belts, we shouldn't be surprised.

The match that could end up stealing the show if Bryan vs. Gulak. These are two of the most technically proficient Superstars in the company and if they have enough time, it will be hard to top what is sure to be a clinic.