WWE Elimination Chamber 2020 Match Card, Latest Rumors, News and Buzz Before PPV

Meg Oliphant/Getty Images

The 2020 edition of Elimination Chamber is the last stop on the road to WWE WrestleMania 36, but the excitement level for the pay-per-view hasn't been there.

After Super Showdown, wrestling fans have already looked past Sunday's PPV.

While the two Elimination Chamber matches themselves should be entertaining, the lackluster build to the event can't be ignored.

Adding matches like Andrade vs. Humberto Carrillo and Aleister Black vs. AJ Styles will improve the quality of the show, but it's a bandage covering major storytelling deficiencies.

Here is the full Elimination Chamber 2020 match card and the latest news and rumors surrounding the event.

Match Card

Elimination Chamber Match: Natalya vs. Liv Morgan vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Asuka vs. Ruby Riott vs. Sarah Logan

Elimination Chamber Match: The Miz and John Morrison (c) vs. The New Day vs. The Usos vs. Heavy Machinery vs. Lucha House Party vs. Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode

3-on-1 Handicap Match: Braun Strowman (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura, Cesaro and Sami Zayn

SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match: The Street Profits (c) vs. Seth Rollins and Murphy

United States Championship Match: Andrade (c) vs. Humberto Carrillo

No DQ Match: Aleister Black vs. AJ Styles

*Winners italicized.

Vince McMahon Down on Shayna Baszler?

Since the former NXT women's champion made her debut on Raw, the WWE Universe has assumed Shayna Baszler would walk out of the Elimination Chamber PPV as the No. 1 contender for Becky Lynch's Raw Women's Championship.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t Marc Middleton of Wrestling Inc), there was reportedly "negativity and uncertainty" from Vince McMahon when he reacted to the Raw match between Baszler and Kairi Sane.

McMahon allegedly thinks Baszler isn't getting the reactions officials expected and she is not "coming off like a WrestleMania headliner" just a few weeks ahead of the company's biggest show of the year.

Baszler hasn't been built well since making the jump to the main roster, so WWE Creative has no one to blame but themselves if her reaction doesn't meet expectations. The former MMA fighter is one of the most talented performers in the company, but she needs to be booked as an unstoppable force.

The company should have been making Baszler look like the toughest person on the roster in the buildup to Elimination Chamber, but the story just hasn't materialized. The hope is that Baszler is portrayed strong Sunday and she dominates Lynch on the road to WrestleMania to ensure the WWE Universe can get behind the marquee title match.

Liv Morgan Ready to "Get Hurt"

When talking about possible winners of the women's Elimination Chamber match, few fans are considering Liv Morgan a favorite. The Superstars recently returned with a new style, and the WWE Universe has been intrigued.

When asked by Chuck Carroll of CBS Sports about how she prepares for a match as potentially brutal as Elimination Chamber, Morgan plans to take the pain she expects to receive and make a name for herself.

"I don't think you do. How do you prepare? Do you throw yourself at fences? Steel link fences?" Morgan told Carroll. "There is no vibration. It's just, go in there with the mindset that you know you're going to get hurt, so how much are you willing to withstand to be the last one standing?"

"To go on to WrestleMania to have the opportunity to compete with Becky Lynch for the Raw Women's Championship," Morgan continued. "So I think it's just the preparation of, 'How much am I willing to go through?" And for me personally, I'd go through it all."

Morgan has shined brighter than any of the other Superstars in the Elimination Chamber match during the build, but that likely won't translate to a victory. While Baszler looks destined to win, Morgan will be the breakout star fans are talking about Monday morning.

For more wrestling talk, listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot topics or catch the latest episode in the player above (some language NSFW).