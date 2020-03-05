WWE Super ShowDown, Elimination Chamber Airing 10 Days Apart Is Bad for Business

1 of 4

A match like Aleister Black vs. AJ Styles is a pay-per-view-quality main event between two Superstars who have a history of stealing whatever show they are in.

Rather than a match built on the back of strong storytelling and genuine excitement from fans, those two extraordinary in-ring performers will take to the ring Sunday night at Elimination Chamber in a mostly meaningless match with the bare minimum of backstory attached.

Rushed storytelling is an issue plaguing Elimination Chamber, in particular, as so much effort was put into building the Super Showdown card for Saudi Arabia that the annual pay-per-view spectacular suffers as a result.

Of the six matches already announced for the show, only two have the benefit of more than one month of storytelling behind them: the United States Championship match between Humberto Carrillo against Andrade and the 3-on-1 Handicap Match for the Intercontinental Championship pitting Braun Strowman against Sami Zayn, Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro.

There are elements of other matches with story dating back an additional month or so but for the most part, what has traditionally been the penultimate PPV stop on the Road to WrestleMania feels more like an afterthought than ever before.

Especially taking into account the fact that neither the WWE or Universal Championship is on the line, the Royal Rumble winner Drew McIntyre is not booked and neither are Roman Reigns or Bray Wyatt. At least as of now.