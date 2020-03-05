WWE Super ShowDown, Elimination Chamber Airing 10 Days Apart Is Bad for BusinessMarch 5, 2020
WWE Super ShowDown, Elimination Chamber Airing 10 Days Apart Is Bad for Business
For the second time in 10 days, WWE returns to its revolutionary streaming network for another pay-per-view extravaganza aimed at paving the Road to WrestleMania 36 in Tampa, Florida with Elimination Chamber.
The event, headlined by two namesake matches and a hodgepodge collection of repeat and thrown-together matches, comes on the heels of a Super Showdown spectacular that featured bigger stars, more significant bouts and a creative-altering title change.
The result? A watered-down Chamber show and overexposure that will prove bad for business at WWE's most lucrative time of the year.
Rushed Storytelling
A match like Aleister Black vs. AJ Styles is a pay-per-view-quality main event between two Superstars who have a history of stealing whatever show they are in.
Rather than a match built on the back of strong storytelling and genuine excitement from fans, those two extraordinary in-ring performers will take to the ring Sunday night at Elimination Chamber in a mostly meaningless match with the bare minimum of backstory attached.
Rushed storytelling is an issue plaguing Elimination Chamber, in particular, as so much effort was put into building the Super Showdown card for Saudi Arabia that the annual pay-per-view spectacular suffers as a result.
Of the six matches already announced for the show, only two have the benefit of more than one month of storytelling behind them: the United States Championship match between Humberto Carrillo against Andrade and the 3-on-1 Handicap Match for the Intercontinental Championship pitting Braun Strowman against Sami Zayn, Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro.
There are elements of other matches with story dating back an additional month or so but for the most part, what has traditionally been the penultimate PPV stop on the Road to WrestleMania feels more like an afterthought than ever before.
Especially taking into account the fact that neither the WWE or Universal Championship is on the line, the Royal Rumble winner Drew McIntyre is not booked and neither are Roman Reigns or Bray Wyatt. At least as of now.
Overexposure of the WWE Product
For the third time in just over a week, WWE fans are being asked to care about a Raw Tag Team Championship Match between The Street Profits, Seth Rollins and Murphy. No matter how good the matches have been or how red-hot the babyface champions are, the repetition of the match waters down the desired reaction to the point that everyone involved is hurt as a result.
That match is representative of the WWE product as a whole over the last 10 days.
Those same fans just devoted four-plus hours of their time to a Super Showdown event that featured a major championship change, another world title defense and the top stars the industry has to offer. From there, it tuned into a three-hour episode of Raw and will check out two more hours of television in the form of SmackDown.
That is almost 10 hours of WWE programming not counting NXT, NXT UK or 205 Live. To throw in another three- or four-hour pay-per-view event on top of that is just asking for fan burnout at a time of the year in which they should be gearing up for the biggest event the industry has to offer.
Burning the audience out has been a common theme for WWE in recent years. Don't believe it? Look no further than last year's WrestleMania, a marathon of a show that threw so much wrestling at the audience that it sleepwalked its way through one of the most historically significant main events of all time.
Less Meaningful Matches...
Because WWE burned through its championship matches to satisfy the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia last Thursday at Super Showdown, Elimination Chamber is a show of leftovers.
We already know Roman Reigns will challenge Goldberg for the Universal Championship, Drew McIntyre will challenge Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship and John Cena will square off with "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania.
Throw in NXT women's champion Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair and we already have a stacked card for The Showcase of the Immortals, with Elimination Chamber designed to set up the midcard for wrestling's most important night.
The same Elimination Chamber that featured Kofi Kingston's breakout a year ago, the start of the John Cena vs. Batista rivalry in 2010 and titular matches with major WrestleMania implications every year since.
This year's event is riddled with matches that look solid on paper but carry less meaning than ever before. While it is nice to see Superstars who otherwise may have been relegated to lower positions on the card spotlighted in high-profile bouts, the placement of Super Showdown between the Royal Rumble and Sunday's extravaganza has diminished any and all of the significance of the WWE Network presentation.
And in turn, the event as a whole.
...and a Less Meaningful Pay-Per-View
In 2020, the Elimination Chamber is an afterthought of a show suffering from its placement 10 days after Super Showdown and eight days after All Elite Wrestling's critically acclaimed Revolution event.
It a show for the sake of a show, one that has no real impact on any of the top matches scheduled for WrestleMania. It lacks the star power that was plentiful on the Super Showdown card and the storyline significance that AEW's event.
Rather than providing fans a fitting conclusion or launching point for 'Mania, it is a stopgap on the road to that event. It is another hurdle for fans already battered by a barrage of WWE shows.
At a time when Elimination Chamber should be planting the seeds for the Grandest Stage of Them All, it is just another WWE show.
Given the time of the year and what is typically a genuine excitement for all things sports entertainment, that is the biggest indictment of WWE, its scheduling of events and its creative direction for the show.