Biggest NBA Player and Team Disappointments This Season

Kent Smith/Getty Images

Gary Harris has perked up a bit of late, averaging 10.9 points and shooting 53.8 percent from three over his last 10 games, but his season-long numbers remain discouraging.

Entering Sunday's action, he was averaging 10.3 points while shooting 41.6 percent from the field and 32.5 percent from three. Meanwhile, one of his backups, Malik Beasley, has averaged 22.0 points while shooting 42.7 percent from three since being traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Like Eric Gordon, Harris' struggles could be tied closely to injuries, but that may only change the reason for the disappointment, not the severity.

Right after signing a four-year, $84 million extension, Harris averaged 17.5 points and shot 39.6 percent from three in 2017-18. He looked like an ideal complement to superstar center Nikola Jokic.

His production plummeted in 2018-19, but coach Michael Malone looked at that as a detour rather than the course of Harris' career going forward.

"Gary had a tough year because of the injuries and finding that rhythm and consistency," Malone said after Denver was eliminated from the 2019 playoffs, according to The Athletic's Nick Kosmider. "But in my four years in Denver, Gary has been the picture of consistency."

Unfortunately, whether injury-induced or not, the descent continued into 2019-20, which was supposed to be Harris' opportunity to bounce back.

There's still time, of course. If Denver wants to make a real push against the West's elites in the postseason, Harris will have to find his 2017-18 form (or, at the very least, something close to it).

In many games this season, the Nuggets have found themselves in need of one more spark beyond Jokic and Jamal Murray. For a while, it looked like Harris would be that player for years to come.

Now, it's getting more difficult to see that potential.