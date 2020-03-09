Champions League 2020: Round-of-16 Leg 2 Live Stream, TV Schedule, Predictions

DeFodi Images/Getty Images

The drama will kick up a gear in the UEFA Champions League over the next couple of weeks, with 16 teams set to become eight.

Defending champions Liverpool have plenty of work to do if they're to continue their defence of the title, with Atletico Madrid visiting Anfield having earned a 1-0 win in the first leg of their tie.

Elsewhere, Juventus and Cristiano Ronaldo will need to overturn the same scoreline in Turin against Lyon. Barcelona and Napoli will face off at the Camp Nou after a 1-1 draw in Italy, while Paris Saint-Germain host Borussia Dortmund in the French capital, having lost 2-1 to their Erling Haaland-inspired opponents.

Champions League - Second Round, Second-Leg Fixtures (GMT)

Tuesday, March 10

8 p.m. - RB Leipzig (1)* vs. Tottenham Hotspur (0)

8 p.m. - Valencia (1) vs. Atalanta (4)*

Wednesday, March 11

8 p.m. - Paris Saint-Germain (1) vs. Borussia Dortmund (2)*

8 p.m. - Liverpool (0)* vs. Atletico Madrid (1)

Tuesday, March 17

8 p.m. - Manchester City (2)* vs. Real Madrid (1)

8 p.m. - Juventus (0)* vs. Lyon (1)

Wednesday, March 18

8 p.m. - Barcelona (1)* vs. Napoli (1)

8 p.m. - Bayern Munich (3)* vs. Chelsea (0)

*Prediction to progress

TV Info: BT Sport (UK)

Live Stream: BT Sport website (UK), B/R Live (U.S.)

Perhaps the most intriguing contests in the coming days will come on Wednesday, with two favourites for Champions League glory needing to recover from a first-leg deficit.

Liverpool toiled in their clash against Atletico Madrid at the Wanda Metropolitano. Following Saul Niguez's early goal, the Reds were frustrated by Diego Simeone's side, who defended brilliantly throughout the contest.

The Madrid outfit were able to nullify Liverpool's firepower and get under the skin of manager Jurgen Klopp:

It's likely to be a different affair at Anfield, though. Not only do the Reds have a reputation for producing big performances there, they have been exceptional in front of their own fans this term:

Also looking to turn a tie around are PSG after they were left stunned by Borussia Dortmund and Haaland in the first leg of their clash.

The Norwegian netted twice in the second half either side of Neymar's goal. The second effort was one to remember, with the 19-year-old picking the ball up outside the area and thudding home a brilliant strike.

PSG warmed up for this encounter with a 5-1 demolition of Lyon in the French Cup last week, with their own young striking sensation Kylian Mbappe firing in a hat-trick.

The Frenchman is having another incredible season in front of goal:

On Tuesday, Tottenham will face a big test away at RB Leipzig. The Premier League side were fortunate to escape with a 1-0 loss from the first leg, with Timo Werner's goal the difference.

In action on the same night will be Atalanta, who have given themselves a brilliant chance of advancing to the quarter-finals. They were sensational against Valencia in the first leg, romping to a stylish 4-1 win.