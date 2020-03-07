Warriors Beat Tobias Harris, 76ers 118-114 as Stephen Curry Sits with Illness

With no Stephen Curry and no Kevon Looney, the Golden State Warriors were still able to notch a victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday at Chase Center, 118-114. 

Following his long-awaited return after a broken hand sidelined him just four games into the season, Curry was ruled out for Saturday's contest with seasonal flu-like symptoms. Looney was sidelined for the fourth straight contest with left hip soreness and will be re-evaluated in three weeks. Draymond Green also remains out with a sore knee.

No matter, as the Warriors were able to defeat Philadelphia with Andrew Wiggins and Eric Paschall leading the way. 

The Sixers have struggled mightily on the road this season, compiling a 10-24 record away from Philly, though they snapped a nine-game road losing streak on Thursday with a victory at Sacramento. Those troubles pale in comparison to the Sixers' injury woes, as Ben Simmons missed his seventh straight game with back issues and Joel Embiid sat out for the fourth consecutive game with a sprained shoulder. Embiid is expected back on the court next week, while Philadelphia is hopeful Simmons can return before the playoffs begin. 

Entering Saturday, the Sixers were two games back of the Miami Heat for the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference, which would guarantee home-court advantage for at least the first round. 

Notable Performers

  • Damion Lee, SG, Warriors: 24 points, six rebounds, three assists
  • Eric Paschall, PF, Warriors: 23 points, six assists, three rebounds
  • Tobias Harris, SF, 76ers: 24 points, four assists, four rebounds
  • Al Horford, PF, 76ers: 22 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists

What's Next

With a four-game West Coast road trip finally complete, the Sixers head home to balance things out with a four-game homestand against Detroit, Indiana, Washington and Toronto. That stretch begins on Wednesday against the Pistons. The Warriors, meanwhile, play host to the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday in a nationally televised game on TNT at 9:30 p.m. ET.

