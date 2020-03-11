WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from March 11

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

Hailing from the WWE Performance Center for the first time, the March 11 edition of WWE NXT featured a series of vital matches to the future of the brand on the Road to WrestleMania and NXT TakeOver: Tampa Bay.

Keith Lee put his NXT North American Championship on the line against Cameron Grimes. The Technical Savage had earned true hatred from the NXT Universe, and nothing would get more heat than Grimes taking the title away from The Limitless One.

Undisputed Era felt wrong without their NXT Tag Team Championships, so Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish demanded their rematch against The Broserweights. Matt Riddle and Pete Dunne were happy to oblige.

Mia Yim challenged her recent rival, Dakota Kai, for a spot in the WWE Women's Championship No. 1 contender ladder match at TakeOver.

Johnny Gargano promised a definitive statement for Tommaso Ciampa, while Adam Cole needed to respond to The Velveteen Dream's attack in a steel cage.

It was to be an important night that no one would be able to forget, setting the stage for a huge TakeOver.