La Liga Results 2020 Week 27: Final Scores and Updated Table After Saturday

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Barcelona were the big winners of Saturday's Week 27 La Liga action, putting pressure on Real Madrid with a narrow and controversial win over Real Sociedad.

Lionel Messi converted a penalty late for the only goal of the contest, but the VAR once again stole the headlines.

Elsewhere, Atletico Madrid and Sevilla split the points, while Getafe slumped to a draw against Celta Vigo. Mallorca bagged three big points in the battle against relegation, beating Eibar away from home.

Here are the full results:

Eibar 1-2 Mallorca

Atletico Madrid 2-2 Sevilla

Barcelona 1-0 Real Sociedad

Getafe 0-0 Celta Vigo

Messi scored the only goal at the Camp Nou, converting a penalty to move past Cristiano Ronaldo in the all-time top scorers' list in Europe's top competitions:

The goal did not come without a healthy dose of controversy, however. The VAR was used to hand the penalty to the hosts for a marginal handball call on Robin Le Normand, who had his arm in line with his body. It was also awarded after La Real had already surged up the pitch on the counter, nearly scoring themselves.

On top of that, Arturo Vidal appeared to be in an offside position leading up to the handball. Roy Nemer thought it was a very harsh decision:

To make matters worse, Messi arguably should already have been sent off. He was booked in the first half and got away with a stamp on Diego Llorente.

The Catalans won't care about the manner in which they won, however. They move ahead of Real in the title race for now, with Los Blancos in action on Sunday against Real Betis.

The loss hurt Sociedad's top-four chances, but fortunately for the Txuri Urdin, the rest of the contenders also dropped points. Atletico and Sevilla combined for a spectacular first half in an eventual 2-2 draw:

Luuk de Jong got the opener before a quick double from Alvaro Morata and Joao Felix. Lucas Ocampos also got in on the fun from the penalty spot.

Getafe were also unable to take advantage of Sociedad's loss, dropping points at home against Celta Vigo. Known for their rugged defence and ability to frustrate their opponents, the visitors turned the table on them on Saturday:

Takefusa Kubo was on point for Mallorca, scoring the goal that would eventually win the team the match. The result means they sit just one point behind Vigo and two behind Eibar in the race for survival.