Crufts Dog Show Results 2020: Saturday Winners, Updated Schedule and TV Info

Gianni Verschueren@ReverschPassFeatured ColumnistMarch 7, 2020

Old English Sheepdogs are judged on the third day of the Crufts dog show at the National Exhibition Centre in Birmingham, central England, on March 7, 2020. (Photo by OLI SCARFF / AFP) (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)
OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

The 2020 Crufts Dog Show continued with the Working and Pastoral judging on Saturday, the penultimate day of competition.

Drago, a Bullmastiff, got the nod in the Working group, while the win in the Pastoral group went to Old English Sheepdog Zokni. Both will advance to the Best in Show portion of the event.

Here are the full results from the judging:

           

Working

Winner: Ch Phoenix Never Dies Du Monde d'Elias (Bullmastiff), Owner: S. Loosveldt

Reserve: Nageem Haribo At Haccasbrook ShCM ShCEx (Rottweiler), Owner: Mr. E. C. & Mrs. C. H. Franklin

Third: Petro-Prestige Dzhiya (Tibetan Mastiff), Owner: Mr. A. Kashin

Fourth: Ch Manzart Vogue JW ShCM (Dobermann), Owner: Mrs. A. Everley

           

Pastoral

Winner: Ch Bottom Shaker the Greatest (Old English Sheepdog), Owner: Mr. Koroknai

Reserve: CH Windstar Magic Marker (Australian Shepherd), Owner: Mrs. K, Mrs. D, Mr. J & Mrs. M Kirtley, Erdesz, Shaw

Third: CH Nikara Diamond Dancer JW (Samoyed), Owner: Mrs. V & Mrs. S. A. Freer & Smith

Fourth: Frostice Makeover (Shetland sheepdog), Owner: Mrs. B. Anderson

For the full results, visit the Crufts website.

            

The competition will conclude on Sunday with the Terrier and Hounds groups, before the best in show is crowned. You can tune into Crufts 2020 in the UK on Channel 4 and More4. Live streaming is also available via the competition's official YouTube channel.

Here's a look at the winners of the Working group:

The Pastoral winners:

The international agility competition also came to a thrilling conclusion on Saturday, with the appropriately named Crazy from Scotland racing to the win:

Sunday's final group judging and the Best in Show presentation will kick off at 4:15 p.m. GMT. 

