Crufts Dog Show Results 2020: Saturday Winners, Updated Schedule and TV Info

Crufts Dog Show Results 2020: Saturday Winners, Updated Schedule and TV InfoMarch 7, 2020
The 2020 Crufts Dog Show continued with the Working and Pastoral judging on Saturday, the penultimate day of competition.
Drago, a Bullmastiff, got the nod in the Working group, while the win in the Pastoral group went to Old English Sheepdog Zokni. Both will advance to the Best in Show portion of the event.
Here are the full results from the judging:
Working
Winner: Ch Phoenix Never Dies Du Monde d'Elias (Bullmastiff), Owner: S. Loosveldt
Reserve: Nageem Haribo At Haccasbrook ShCM ShCEx (Rottweiler), Owner: Mr. E. C. & Mrs. C. H. Franklin
Third: Petro-Prestige Dzhiya (Tibetan Mastiff), Owner: Mr. A. Kashin
Fourth: Ch Manzart Vogue JW ShCM (Dobermann), Owner: Mrs. A. Everley
Pastoral
Winner: Ch Bottom Shaker the Greatest (Old English Sheepdog), Owner: Mr. Koroknai
Reserve: CH Windstar Magic Marker (Australian Shepherd), Owner: Mrs. K, Mrs. D, Mr. J & Mrs. M Kirtley, Erdesz, Shaw
Third: CH Nikara Diamond Dancer JW (Samoyed), Owner: Mrs. V & Mrs. S. A. Freer & Smith
Fourth: Frostice Makeover (Shetland sheepdog), Owner: Mrs. B. Anderson
For the full results, visit the Crufts website.
The competition will conclude on Sunday with the Terrier and Hounds groups, before the best in show is crowned. You can tune into Crufts 2020 in the UK on Channel 4 and More4. Live streaming is also available via the competition's official YouTube channel.
Here's a look at the winners of the Working group:
The Pastoral winners:
The international agility competition also came to a thrilling conclusion on Saturday, with the appropriately named Crazy from Scotland racing to the win:
Sunday's final group judging and the Best in Show presentation will kick off at 4:15 p.m. GMT.
