Seahawks Scout Roughnecks' P.J. Walker Amid Strong Start to 2020 XFL Season

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistMarch 7, 2020

HOUSTON, TX - MARCH 7: P.J. Walker #11 of the Houston Roughnecks looking to pass during the XFL game against the Seattle Dragons at TDECU Stadium on March 7, 2020 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Michael Starghill/XFL via Getty Images)
XFL/Getty Images

The Seattle Seahawks sent scouts to watch Houston Roughnecks quarterback P.J. Walker in Saturday's XFL game against the Seattle Dragons.

ESPN's Steve Levy provided the update at the start of the contest's ABC broadcast, per Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk.

Walker entered Week 5 as the XFL's MVP front-runner.

The 25-year-old New Jersey native completed 92 of his 146 attempts (63 percent) for a league-leading 987 yards and 12 touchdowns with just two interceptions across the first four games. He added 104 rushing yards and a score on the ground.

The Roughnecks came into the clash with Seattle as the only undefeated team with wins over the Los Angeles Wildcats, St. Louis BattleHawks, Tampa Bay Vipers and Dallas Renegades.

Walker spent most of the last three years as a member of the Indianapolis Colts' practice squad after going undrafted out of Temple in 2017. He's never appeared in an NFL game.

The Seahawks will be looking for a new backup to superstar starter Russell Wilson in 2020. Geno Smith, who filled the role last year, is set to become an unrestricted free agent March 18.

Walker, who possesses a similar dual-threat skill set to Wilson, could be an ideal scheme fit. He's not eligible to sign with Seattle, or any other NFL team, until his XFL season comes to an end, though.

