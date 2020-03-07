LeBron James on Potential Coronavirus Impact: 'No Fans ... I Ain't Playing'

Brandon Dill/Associated Press

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James said he won't play if the NBA bans fans from arenas over concerns about spread of the coronavirus.

Here's a look a James' full comments on the subject after Friday's 113-103 win over Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks:

Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic reported the NBA sent a memo to teams stating they should begin preparations to play games with only "essential staff," and no fans, in attendance.

Marc Stein of the New York Times provided further details:

It's a decision already reached in other leagues around the world because of the COVID-19 outbreak:

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has not advised the cancellation of mass gatherings at this stage, but it released guidelines for organizers of large community events and strongly advised sick individuals should stay away from high-population events, even if it's not a confirmed COVID-19 case.

CNN reported Saturday the latest numbers show over 101,400 cases of the coronavirus worldwide, including more than 300 in the United States, with over 3,400 global deaths because of the disease.

Next up for James and the Lakers is a rivalry clash with the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday at Staples Center.