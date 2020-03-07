Report: Kevin De Bruyne, Raheem Sterling Set for Manchester City Contract Talks

James Dudko@@JamesDudkoFeatured ColumnistMarch 7, 2020

Manchester City's Belgian midfielder Kevin De Bruyne (L) celebrates with Manchester City's English midfielder Raheem Sterling after scoring a goal during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first-leg football match between Real Madrid CF and Manchester City at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid on February 26, 2020. (Photo by OSCAR DEL POZO / AFP) (Photo by OSCAR DEL POZO/AFP via Getty Images)
OSCAR DEL POZO/Getty Images

Manchester City will reportedly address the futures of Kevin De Bruyne and Raheem Sterling following the club's UEFA Champions League last-16 second-leg tie against Real Madrid on March 17.

The Daily Mail's Jack Gaughan described how De Bruyne and Sterling "will be offered an increase in salary to underline their commitment to the Premier League champions."

Both players are still contracted for another three years, but City are keen to secure them long-term while the club continues its appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport against a UEFA-imposed two-year ban from the Champions League.

City have been suspended from participation in the continent's most prestigious club tournament because of financial fair play irregularities.

      

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.  

Related

    Report: PSG Prepare Offer for SMS

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Report: PSG Prepare Offer for SMS

    Football-italia
    via Football-italia

    How Ighalo Has Given Man Utd Exactly What They Need

    World Football logo
    World Football

    How Ighalo Has Given Man Utd Exactly What They Need

    via men

    Ex-Real Forwards on Vinicius: He's Like Ronaldo at That Age

    Can Vinicius deliver on the hype?

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Ex-Real Forwards on Vinicius: He's Like Ronaldo at That Age

    MARCA in English
    via MARCA in English

    Lampard: Kepa Has Done ‘Exactly What I Wanted from Him’

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Lampard: Kepa Has Done ‘Exactly What I Wanted from Him’

    We Ain't Got No History
    via We Ain't Got No History