Report: Kevin De Bruyne, Raheem Sterling Set for Manchester City Contract Talks

OSCAR DEL POZO/Getty Images

Manchester City will reportedly address the futures of Kevin De Bruyne and Raheem Sterling following the club's UEFA Champions League last-16 second-leg tie against Real Madrid on March 17.

The Daily Mail's Jack Gaughan described how De Bruyne and Sterling "will be offered an increase in salary to underline their commitment to the Premier League champions."

Both players are still contracted for another three years, but City are keen to secure them long-term while the club continues its appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport against a UEFA-imposed two-year ban from the Champions League.

City have been suspended from participation in the continent's most prestigious club tournament because of financial fair play irregularities.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.