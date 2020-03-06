Video: Watch Tour of Tom Brady, Wife Gisele's $40M Country Club Mansion for Sale

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Gibson Sotheby's International Realty, the realtor working for New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and Gisele, showed off a video tour of the couple's Brookline, Massachusetts estate, which is currently up for sale.

And if you have around $40 million laying around, it could be all yours.

According to TMZ, the house includes "five bedrooms, seven bathrooms, 20 parking spaces, five fireplaces, pool, personal gym, rec room, outdoor organic herb/vegetable garden" and sits on the ninth hole of the golf course at The Country Club, one of the oldest country clubs in the country.

The video description notes the mansion is "designed for cozy family living while formal enough for entertaining on a grand scale." So you can have your cake and serve it to your rich and famous guests, too.

As for where Brady's next mansion will be located, well, that remains up in the air. His free agency is the story of the 2020 NFL offseason, and it appears possible that he may suit up in a different uniform for the first time in his career.

