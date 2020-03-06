Video: Watch Tour of Tom Brady, Wife Gisele's $40M Country Club Mansion for Sale

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistMarch 6, 2020

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - JANUARY 04: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots looks on from the sideline during the the AFC Wild Card Playoff game against the Tennessee Titans at Gillette Stadium on January 04, 2020 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Gibson Sotheby's International Realty, the realtor working for New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and Gisele, showed off a video tour of the couple's Brookline, Massachusetts estate, which is currently up for sale.

And if you have around $40 million laying around, it could be all yours.

According to TMZ, the house includes "five bedrooms, seven bathrooms, 20 parking spaces, five fireplaces, pool, personal gym, rec room, outdoor organic herb/vegetable garden" and sits on the ninth hole of the golf course at The Country Club, one of the oldest country clubs in the country.

The video description notes the mansion is "designed for cozy family living while formal enough for entertaining on a grand scale." So you can have your cake and serve it to your rich and famous guests, too.

As for where Brady's next mansion will be located, well, that remains up in the air. His free agency is the story of the 2020 NFL offseason, and it appears possible that he may suit up in a different uniform for the first time in his career. 

Related

    Top Landing Spots for Melvin Gordon

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Top Landing Spots for Melvin Gordon

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    ‎Stick to Football's Updated 2-Round Mock Draft ✏️

    ‎Matt, Connor and Mello make the picks for the first two rounds of the NFL Draft following the week at the Combine.

    NFL logo
    NFL

    ‎Stick to Football's Updated 2-Round Mock Draft ✏️

    Apple Podcasts
    via Apple Podcasts

    Report: Giants Interested in Kyle Van Noy

    New England Patriots logo
    New England Patriots

    Report: Giants Interested in Kyle Van Noy

    Dan Benton
    via Giants Wire

    Schefter Says No Favorite for Tom Brady Right Now

    New England Patriots logo
    New England Patriots

    Schefter Says No Favorite for Tom Brady Right Now

    WEEI
    via WEEI