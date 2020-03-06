La Liga Table 2020 Week 27: Updated Standings Following Friday's Results

Rob Blanchette@@_Rob_BFeatured ColumnistMarch 6, 2020

VITORIA-GASTEIZ, SPAIN - MARCH 06: Daniel Parejo of Valencia CF duels for the ball with Manuel Garcia of Deportivo Alaves during the Liga match between Deportivo Alaves and Valencia CF at Estadio de Mendizorroza on March 06, 2020 in Vitoria-Gasteiz, Spain. (Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images)
Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

Alaves and Valencia couldn't be separated during Friday's 1-1 draw in La Liga at the Mendizorrotza Stadium.

Daniel Parejo gave Valencia a 34th-minute lead, but Edgar Mendez rescued a point for the hosts with 17 minutes remaining.

The battle for top spot in Spain continues this weekend. Barcelona welcome Real Sociedad on Saturday, while leaders Real Madrid travel to Real Betis on Sunday.

             

La Liga Table (Played, Goal Difference, Points):

1. Real Madrid 26, 31, 56

2. Barca 26, 31, 55

3. Sevilla 26, 10, 46

4. Getafe 26, 12, 45

5. Atletico Madrid 26, 10, 44

6. Real Sociedad 25, 12, 43

7. Valencia 27, -1, 42

8. Villarreal 26, 7, 38

9. Granada 26, 1, 37

10. Athletic Bilbao 26, 3, 34

11. Alaves 27, -8, 32

12. Levante 26, -8, 32

13. Osasuna 26, -5, 31

14. Real Betis 26, -6, 30

15. Real Valladolid 26, -7, 29

16. Eibar 25, -12, 27

17. Celta Vigo 26, -12, 25

18. Real Mallorca 26, -17, 22

19. Leganes 26, -19, 20

20. Espanyol 26, -22, 20

             

VITORIA-GASTEIZ, SPAIN - MARCH 06: Daniel Parejo of Valencia CF celebrates after scoring a goal during the Liga match between Deportivo Alaves and Valencia CF at Estadio de Mendizorroza on March 6, 2020 in Vitoria-Gasteiz, Spain. (Photo by UGS Vision/MB M
UGS Vision/MB Media/Getty Images

Valencia missed the opportunity to climb the division after failing to maintain a clean sheet in the Basque Country.

The visitors were the aggressors during the early stages as they attempted to break the deadlock. Parejo went close for Los Ches, and Denis Cheryshev missed from close range.

Valencia's pressure finally was rewarded before half-time when Pajero's free-kick met the top corner.

Daniel Wass nearly doubled the lead before the interval, and his miss proved to be crucial during the second half.

Alaves improved after the interval. Joselu and Lucas Perez became increasingly active as the hosts chased a way back into the match.

A set piece undid Valencia midway through the second half when Mendez finished from Victor Laguardia's assist.

Neither team could dominate in the closing stages, and Alaves move up to 11th after collecting a share of the spoils.

Related

    PSG's Match with Strasbourg Postponed

    Saturday's Ligue 1 clash won't go ahead due to coronavirus fears

    World Football logo
    World Football

    PSG's Match with Strasbourg Postponed

    Rob Blanchette
    via Bleacher Report

    Man Utd GK Banned for 6 Games for Biting

    Kieran O'Hara is on loan at Burton Albion

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Man Utd GK Banned for 6 Games for Biting

    Rob Blanchette
    via Bleacher Report

    'Messi Isn't a Phenomenon Now'

    Ex-Argentina goalkeeper Hugo Gatti says Leo needs to step up

    World Football logo
    World Football

    'Messi Isn't a Phenomenon Now'

    Goal
    via Goal

    Report: Madrid Working to Extend Varane Deal

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Report: Madrid Working to Extend Varane Deal

    The Real Champs
    via The Real Champs