La Liga Table 2020 Week 27: Updated Standings Following Friday's Results

Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

Alaves and Valencia couldn't be separated during Friday's 1-1 draw in La Liga at the Mendizorrotza Stadium.

Daniel Parejo gave Valencia a 34th-minute lead, but Edgar Mendez rescued a point for the hosts with 17 minutes remaining.

The battle for top spot in Spain continues this weekend. Barcelona welcome Real Sociedad on Saturday, while leaders Real Madrid travel to Real Betis on Sunday.

La Liga Table (Played, Goal Difference, Points):

1. Real Madrid 26, 31, 56

2. Barca 26, 31, 55

3. Sevilla 26, 10, 46

4. Getafe 26, 12, 45

5. Atletico Madrid 26, 10, 44

6. Real Sociedad 25, 12, 43

7. Valencia 27, -1, 42

8. Villarreal 26, 7, 38

9. Granada 26, 1, 37

10. Athletic Bilbao 26, 3, 34

11. Alaves 27, -8, 32

12. Levante 26, -8, 32

13. Osasuna 26, -5, 31

14. Real Betis 26, -6, 30

15. Real Valladolid 26, -7, 29

16. Eibar 25, -12, 27

17. Celta Vigo 26, -12, 25

18. Real Mallorca 26, -17, 22

19. Leganes 26, -19, 20

20. Espanyol 26, -22, 20

UGS Vision/MB Media/Getty Images

Valencia missed the opportunity to climb the division after failing to maintain a clean sheet in the Basque Country.

The visitors were the aggressors during the early stages as they attempted to break the deadlock. Parejo went close for Los Ches, and Denis Cheryshev missed from close range.

Valencia's pressure finally was rewarded before half-time when Pajero's free-kick met the top corner.

Daniel Wass nearly doubled the lead before the interval, and his miss proved to be crucial during the second half.

Alaves improved after the interval. Joselu and Lucas Perez became increasingly active as the hosts chased a way back into the match.

A set piece undid Valencia midway through the second half when Mendez finished from Victor Laguardia's assist.

Neither team could dominate in the closing stages, and Alaves move up to 11th after collecting a share of the spoils.