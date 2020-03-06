Jose Mourinho: Eric Dier in 'Right Frame of Mind' to Play After Fan Altercation

Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho has said Eric Dier will feature in the team's Premier League clash with Burnley on Saturday.

Following Spurs' elimination from the FA Cup on Wednesday against Norwich City, footage of Dier emerged on social media leaping into the stands and confronting a supporter. Mourinho confirmed after the game that the player was insulted by a supporter and his brother was involved in the skirmish.

Speaking ahead of the team's trip to Turf Moor, the Spurs boss said he thinks Dier will be fine to play despite the incident, per Sky Sports News:

"I don't think there is any reason for him not to be in the right frame of mind. He played two matches so well, played so well in a back three against Wolves, in a back four against Norwich. He showed me things I couldn't probably imagine if I came here in July. I know already what he can do.

"What happened was clear, almost nothing happened, so I think so. Especially before I arrive he wasn't playing much, he has to play tomorrow. We go with him again."

ESPN FC shared a video of Dier among the supporters at the final whistle:

Optus Sport shared another clip of the incident, offering a different perspective on the confrontation:

Following the game, Mourinho said he expected the club to take disciplinary action against the player for his conduct:

For Tottenham, it was a disappointing night overall. In addition to the incident involving Dier, the team missed out on another realistic chance of a trophy; their last hope this season will be the UEFA Champions League, although they will need to turn around a 1-0 deficit in their last-16 tie with RB Leipzig.

In the Premier League, their focus will on finishing in the top four spots, and Spurs are currently in seventh, five points behind Chelsea.

On Saturday, things are unlikely to get any easier, either, with Burnley the sort of team that can expose any frailties within a setup, especially at home.

Per Sky Sports Statto, they are one of the Premier League's form teams:

In terms of his individual displays, Mourinho seems content with what Dier is offering. While he may lack mobility and finesse in possession, the England international provides the kind of physical presence that the Portuguese has always placed great emphasis on in his teams.

Away at Burnley, where there will be a lot of long balls into the penalty area, his influence is likely to be key to Tottenham getting a positive result. Spurs are in desperate need of a boost ahead of a key portion of the season, too.