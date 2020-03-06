Tom Brady Rumors: Titans Believe They Have Good Chance of Signing QB

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMarch 6, 2020

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady tosses the football on the sideline in the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Tennessee Titans, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Charles Krupa/Associated Press

When NFL free agency looming, the Tennessee Titans are reportedly optimistic about their chances of signing Tom Brady

On Friday's Get Up, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported the Titans "believe they have a pretty good chance" to lure the six-time Super Bowl champion away from the New England Patriots:

As Brady prepares to become a free agent for the first time on March 18, the race to sign him appears to be heating up.

Tom Curran of NBC Sports Boston told SiriusXM Mad Dog Radio earlier this week that the Patriots and Titans are the most likely landing spots for Brady, with the San Francisco 49ers "closing hard on the outside."

Brady got a close look at what the Titans have to offer in their 20-13 victory over the Patriots at Gillette Stadium in the AFC Wild Card round. 

Tennessee also has a terrific offensive nucleus that could appeal to Brady. A.J. Brown had 1,051 yards and eight touchdowns as a rookie in 2019. Corey Davis averaged a career-high 14.0 yards per reception last season. 

The Titans still have to decide if they are going to keep Derrick Henry, but even if he doesn't return, a strong argument could be made that their offensive talent on paper is better than what New England currently has to support Brady. 

Brady, 42, has spent his entire 20-year career with the Patriots. He threw for 4,057 yards and 24 touchdowns in 2019. 

