Alisson out vs. Bournemouth, Atletico Madrid Due to Hip Injury from Training

Christopher Simpson@@CJSimpsonBRFeatured ColumnistMarch 6, 2020

WATFORD, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 29: Alisson Becker of Liverpool looks dejected during the Premier League match between Watford FC and Liverpool FC at Vicarage Road on February 29, 2020 in Watford, United Kingdom. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker will miss the Reds' clash with Bournemouth on Saturday and won't face Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday after suffering a hip injury in training.

Paul Gorst of the Liverpool Echo shared manager Jurgen Klopp's comments from his press conference on Friday:

David Lynch of the Evening Standard noted Klopp later confirmed Alisson's absence from the crucial tie against the Spanish giants. 

The Reds are 1-0 down to Atleti from the first leg of their last-16 tie.

               

