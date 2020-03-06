Alisson out vs. Bournemouth, Atletico Madrid Due to Hip Injury from Training

Alisson out vs. Bournemouth, Atletico Madrid Due to Hip Injury from TrainingMarch 6, 2020
Richard Heathcote/Getty Images
Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker will miss the Reds' clash with Bournemouth on Saturday and won't face Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday after suffering a hip injury in training.
Paul Gorst of the Liverpool Echo shared manager Jurgen Klopp's comments from his press conference on Friday:
David Lynch of the Evening Standard noted Klopp later confirmed Alisson's absence from the crucial tie against the Spanish giants.
The Reds are 1-0 down to Atleti from the first leg of their last-16 tie.
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
