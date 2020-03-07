Manchester United vs. Manchester City: Derby Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Manchester will come to a standstill on Sunday afternoon, when Manchester United and Manchester City face off in one of English football's most ferocious derby encounters.

The Red Devils will host their neighbours at Old Trafford and manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer can take confidence from the fact United have beaten City in two different competitions this season, both times at the Etihad Stadium. The last time they won on home soil in the Premier League against City was in April 2015.

City are secure in second spot in the Premier League and their focus is set to be on the cup competitions in the coming weeks. While that may see Pep Guardiola's side lost some intensity in other domestic matches, surely they will be at full throttle here.

Here are the odds for the fixture, the key viewing details and a preview of what's to come.

Odds

United win (4/1)

Draw (10/3)

City win (8/13)

Odds courtesy of Caesars.

Date: Sunday, March 8

Time: 4:30 p.m. (GMT), 12:30 p.m. (ET)

TV Info: Sky Sports Main Event (UK), NBC Sports (U.S.)

Live Stream: Sky Go (UK), NBC Sports app (U.S.)

There's been a curious phenomenon in recent Manchester derbies, with the away team tending to get the better of the home side.

That will only enhance City's hope going into this encounter and in their previous outing at Old Trafford they were utterly dominant. Guardiola's side ran riot in the first leg of their League Cup semi-final clash, taking a three-goal lead at half time and eventually running out 3-1 winners:

That night, Kevin De Bruyne was the architect of the wonderful victory for City and supporters will be keeping their fingers crossed ahead of this game that he can make it.

The Belgian playmaker sat out Wednesday's FA Cup win over Sheffield Wednesday and afterwards Guardiola said he's a doubt for the Old Trafford clash. It's been reported he will have tests on his shoulder before Sunday's match.

In the win over Wednesday, City were not at their best, but were able to emerge as 1-0 winners thanks to Sergio Aguero's goal.

Per ESPN FC, the goal was enough for the forward to pass a Manchester landmark ahead of the match on Sunday:

United also won in midweek in the FA Cup, with Odion Ighalo's brace helping them to a 3-0 win over Derby County.

The goals will give Ole Gunnar Solskjaer a dilemma of sorts when it comes to his team selection for the fixture, but one man who is certain to start the game will be Bruno Fernandes.

So far, it's been plain sailing for the Portuguese in English football. Already he's netted three goals for United, with his long-range shooting, dribbling skill and in-game awareness giving the Red Devils a different dynamic in midfield.

OptaJoe summed up just how productive he has been for both his new club and previously this season with Sporting Lisbon:

United go into the game three points behind Chelsea in fourth, although that could change with the Blues playing Everton earlier in the day. If the Toffees can get a positive result, there'll be a big opportunity for the Red Devils.

However, City appear to have clicked into a strong gear in recent weeks and will be desperate to keep their brilliant run at Old Trafford going, having won on their last three top-flight visits. If De Bruyne makes the XI, then they should have a little too much for their opponents.

Prediction: Manchester United 1-2 Manchester City