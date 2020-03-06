Warriors' Steph Curry Talks 'Really Weird' Hand Injury Return

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

Golden State Warriors superstar guard Stephen Curry returned to the lineup Thursday night after more than four months on the sideline because of a broken hand, calling it "really weird" to rejoin a Dubs squad that's focused on building for the future rather than chasing a championship.

The Warriors own a 14-49 record, the worst mark in the NBA, following Thursday's 121-113 loss to the Toronto Raptors. Curry told reporters those struggles, paired with the absences of Draymond Green (knee injury) and Klay Thompson (torn ACL), created a different vibe starting in warm-ups:

"That actually hit me during two-line layups because I have a lot of routines that I rely on in terms of getting ready for the game. Draymond usually throws me a pass to the corner at a certain time; he wasn't out there. Nobody got hype for my little scoop shot, so really weird for sure. That's the nature of the season—we're trying to build something new based off the culture that we have and that championship identity. It's going to take some time, but it was fun just getting out there and playing with the guys where you're trying to build chemistry on the fly."

