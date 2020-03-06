Quique Setien Apologises to Barcelona Squad for Coach Eder Sarabia's Behaviour

Alex Caparros/Getty Images

Barcelona boss Quique Setien said he apologised to the squad for coach Eder Sarabia's behaviour during their defeat to Real Madrid on Sunday.

Footage emerged of an animated Sarabia vocalising his displeasure at the team during the 2-0 defeat at the Santiago Bernabeu (warning: NSFW language):

Setien told El Periodico (h/t Reuters, via ESPN):

"We apologised to everyone, we cannot behave like that.

"We don't like to see things like this, we have committed an error and we should try to avoid something like this happening again.

"This situation has affected me a lot, because I am concerned about the image of the club. We need to take care of that image, because we can be criticised for substitutions, tactics, etc, but not for our behaviour."

Per The Spanish Football Podcast, he added on Sarabia:

Setien also said he dislikes cameras being pointed at the dugout:

Amid reports that Barcelona's players were unhappy with Sarabia's behaviour, The Spanish Football Podcast suggested there was nothing out of the ordinary with the way he spoke:

ESPN's David Cartlidge and Football Espana's Colin Millar were similarly in agreement:

It's little wonder Sarabia was unhappy with what he saw from Barca's players during the match. The Catalan giants had the better of the first half, exerting a degree of control over proceedings and containing Madrid when they attempted to put pressure on the visitors.

They failed to make the most of their first-half chances, though, as Los Blancos goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois twice kept out Lionel Messi and also denied Arthur.

Real were much improved after the break, while Barca's performance dropped off significantly. Vinicius Jr. broke the deadlock in the 71st minute, and Mariano Diaz sealed the result in injury time.

Barca could have opened up a five-point lead atop La Liga with a victory—which would have effectively been six because they would have the superior head-to-head record—but instead they are one point behind with an inferior head-to-head record.

The Blaugrana face a tricky clash with sixth-place Real Sociedad on Saturday, while Madrid travel to Seville to face Real Betis, who are 14th, on Sunday.