LeBron James on Steph Curry's Return from Hand Injury: 'The Game Missed You'

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorMarch 6, 2020

Photo by Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images
Noah Graham/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry returned to the court Thursday after missing four months with a broken left hand suffered Oct. 30.

He received a warm welcome upon his return from current and former NBA legends, including Los Angeles Lakers guard/forward LeBron James and ex-Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade.

Curry dropped 23 points, seven assists and seven rebounds in a 26-minute effort against the Toronto Raptors, who won 121-113 at San Francisco's Chase Center.

He struggled from beyond the three-point line (3-of-12) but hit a couple of impressive shots, including this one to beat the shot clock:

Curry also converted on a four-point play after hitting this three from beyond the arc:

The Warriors will be back in action against the visiting Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET.

