Marlins Close Outfield Nightclub, Swimming Pool Ahead of 2020 MLB Season

Mark Brown/Getty Images

The Miami Marlins have added pressure to entertain their fans at Marlins Park now that the stadium's left-field Clevelander nightclub, complete with a swimming pool, DJs and dancers, has closed.

"We are excited about the future use and potential of the field-level space as a fan destination within Marlins Park for a wide variety of audiences," Adam Jones, Miami's chief revenue officer, said about the decision in a statement released Thursday.

This is the newest change Marlins Park since Derek Jeter took over as the franchise's chief executive officer. In October 2018, it was announced that the seven-story "Homer" sculpture would be relocated from center field to outside of the ballpark.

"Public art is protected in the county, and the Marlins argued that the sculpture can be enjoyed more in a public place, rather than only by ticket-buying fans," MLB.com's Chad Thornburg explained at the time.

The Marlins should be more concerned about how many fans come out to Marlins Park for home games rather than what amenities they have to choose from. Miami ranked last in attendance last season at 10,016 fans per game.

The Marlins' 2020 regular-season campaign will open March 26 when the Philadelphia Phillies visit Marlins Park.