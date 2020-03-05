Marlins Close Outfield Nightclub, Swimming Pool Ahead of 2020 MLB Season

Megan ArmstrongSenior Analyst IMarch 6, 2020

MIAMI, FL - JUNE 07: A general view of the Miami Marlins logo during the game against the Atlanta Braves at Marlins Park on June 7, 2019 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)
Mark Brown/Getty Images

The Miami Marlins have added pressure to entertain their fans at Marlins Park now that the stadium's left-field Clevelander nightclub, complete with a swimming pool, DJs and dancers, has closed

"We are excited about the future use and potential of the field-level space as a fan destination within Marlins Park for a wide variety of audiences," Adam Jones, Miami's chief revenue officer, said about the decision in a statement released Thursday.

This is the newest change Marlins Park since Derek Jeter took over as the franchise's chief executive officer. In October 2018, it was announced that the seven-story "Homer" sculpture would be relocated from center field to outside of the ballpark. 

"Public art is protected in the county, and the Marlins argued that the sculpture can be enjoyed more in a public place, rather than only by ticket-buying fans," MLB.com's Chad Thornburg explained at the time.

The Marlins should be more concerned about how many fans come out to Marlins Park for home games rather than what amenities they have to choose from. Miami ranked last in attendance last season at 10,016 fans per game.

The Marlins' 2020 regular-season campaign will open March 26 when the Philadelphia Phillies visit Marlins Park.

Related

    Yelich Gets $188.5M Extension 🚨

    Brewers to sign former MVP Christian Yelich to 7-year, $188.5M deal through 2028

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Yelich Gets $188.5M Extension 🚨

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Bryant: Astros 'Absolutely Not' Only Team Cheating

    'People are always trying to find that competitive advantage'

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Bryant: Astros 'Absolutely Not' Only Team Cheating

    Megan Armstrong
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: White Sox, Moncada Agree to 5-Year, $70M Extension

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Report: White Sox, Moncada Agree to 5-Year, $70M Extension

    Blake Schuster
    via Bleacher Report

    Darvish Hospitalized with Illness amid Coronavirus Concerns

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Darvish Hospitalized with Illness amid Coronavirus Concerns

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report