3 Ways Yoel Romero Can Beat Israel Adesanya at UFC 248

He's a dozen years older, arrives with two straight losses and is less prone to highlight-reel inclusion.

But if you think that means Yoel Romero can't win his UFC middleweight title match with incumbent Israel Adesanya this weekend in Las Vegas, think again.

The 42-year-old Cuban has been agonizingly close to adding a championship-caliber bullet line to his resume, dropping an interim title fight in 2017, missing weight prior to KO'ing Luke Rockhold in another interim bout seven months later and losing a split decision in yet another opportunity in 2018.

Adesanya is the favorite for good reason, but the gap between he and Romero is hardly vast.

To illustrate that point, we put together a brief list with the ways and means through which the challenger can finally break out and add himself to the premier mixed martial arts promotion's belted class.

Clock through to see if you agree, and let us know in the comments what you think.