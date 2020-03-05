Kevin Durant Sends Thomas 'Snacks' Lee Autographed Jersey After Viral Video

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorMarch 6, 2020

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 03: Kevin Durant #7 of the Brooklyn Nets looks on from the bench during the game Phoenix Suns at Barclays Center on February 03, 2020 in New York City.Brooklyn Nets defeated the Phoenix Suns 119-97. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)
Mike Stobe/Getty Images

Thomas "Snacks" Lee became a celebrity overnight when the Jackson State men's basketball manager got into a game versus Arkansas Pine-Bluff and nailed a three-pointer:

That got the attention of Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant:

KD went one step further, however, giving a signed Nets jersey to the JSU senior:

Lee wears 35 in honor of Durant, who wore the number when he played for the Seattle SuperSonics, Oklahoma City Thunder and Golden State Warriors:

Lee's popularity has continued with another viral video, this one of him dunking (with a little help from his friends):

He even made an appearance on The Today Show:

Lee also won Southwestern Athletic Conference men's basketball player of the week honors for his efforts:

Lee probably won't make another appearance this season, as his previous effort was a result of him taking part in a game on senior night.

But JSU will set its sights on finishing the regular season strong against Alabama State and Alabama A&M before the SWAC tournament begins Tuesday.

