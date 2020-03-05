Kevin Durant Sends Thomas 'Snacks' Lee Autographed Jersey After Viral Video

Mike Stobe/Getty Images

Thomas "Snacks" Lee became a celebrity overnight when the Jackson State men's basketball manager got into a game versus Arkansas Pine-Bluff and nailed a three-pointer:

That got the attention of Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant:

KD went one step further, however, giving a signed Nets jersey to the JSU senior:

Lee wears 35 in honor of Durant, who wore the number when he played for the Seattle SuperSonics, Oklahoma City Thunder and Golden State Warriors:

Lee's popularity has continued with another viral video, this one of him dunking (with a little help from his friends):

He even made an appearance on The Today Show:

Lee also won Southwestern Athletic Conference men's basketball player of the week honors for his efforts:

Lee probably won't make another appearance this season, as his previous effort was a result of him taking part in a game on senior night.

But JSU will set its sights on finishing the regular season strong against Alabama State and Alabama A&M before the SWAC tournament begins Tuesday.