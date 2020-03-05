Kevin Durant Sends Thomas 'Snacks' Lee Autographed Jersey After Viral Video

Kevin Durant Sends Thomas 'Snacks' Lee Autographed Jersey After Viral VideoMarch 6, 2020
Thomas "Snacks" Lee became a celebrity overnight when the Jackson State men's basketball manager got into a game versus Arkansas Pine-Bluff and nailed a three-pointer:
That got the attention of Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant:
KD went one step further, however, giving a signed Nets jersey to the JSU senior:
Lee wears 35 in honor of Durant, who wore the number when he played for the Seattle SuperSonics, Oklahoma City Thunder and Golden State Warriors:
Lee's popularity has continued with another viral video, this one of him dunking (with a little help from his friends):
He even made an appearance on The Today Show:
TODAY with Hoda & Jenna @HodaAndJenna
Meet Thomas Lee, Jackson State University’s basketball team manager. He’s affectionately known as “Snacks” because he always brings food for the team. He spent the last four years on the sidelines, but that all changed Monday on senior night. https://t.co/s1C26mvpgC
Lee also won Southwestern Athletic Conference men's basketball player of the week honors for his efforts:
Southwestern Athletic Conference @theswac
BREAKING NEWS: @GoJSUTigers deep range shooter Thomas “Snacks” Lee (@BigHomie_Tom) has been named #SWACMBB Player of the Week. The Jackson, Miss. native leads the league in social media views and is a legitimate scoring threat from virtually anywhere on the court #SWACHoops https://t.co/xmY02y9oKq
Lee probably won't make another appearance this season, as his previous effort was a result of him taking part in a game on senior night.
But JSU will set its sights on finishing the regular season strong against Alabama State and Alabama A&M before the SWAC tournament begins Tuesday.
Report: Lakers to Sign Dion Waiters
Former Heat guard agrees to join LeBron and AD in Los Angeles