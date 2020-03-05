Browns Rumors: Trent Williams, Jason Peters to Be Targeted in Trade, Free Agency

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

The Cleveland Browns are reportedly targeting two of the best left tackles of their generation as they look to improve the offensive line heading into the 2020 campaign.

According to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, the AFC North team will "explore" adding Trent Williams or Jason Peters this offseason.

This update comes after ESPN's Dianna Russini reported Washington will allow Williams to seek a trade. What's more, the Eagles announced they "mutually agreed that Peters will enter the free-agent market when the new league year begins on March 18."

Cleveland would offer some familiarity for both players.

Browns offensive line coach Bill Callahan coached Williams in Washington from 2015 through 2018, while Cleveland general manager Andrew Berry was the assistant GM for the Philadelphia Eagles last year with Peters on the roster.

Cabot noted the Browns tried and failed to trade for Williams in October, so there is obvious interest. She also explained there could be a choice between selecting a highly regarded left tackle prospect with the No. 10 pick of the 2020 NFL draft or potentially trading the selection in a deal for Williams.

Considering Williams will be 32 years old during the 2020 campaign and Peters will be 38, a collegiate prospect would give the Browns a younger option for the future.

Peters is a nine-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro selection who was a member of the Eagles the last 11 seasons. Williams is a seven-time Pro Bowler who has anchored Washington's offensive line since it selected him with the No. 4 overall pick of the 2010 NFL draft.

However, Williams sat out the 2019 season. Tyler Sullivan of CBS Sports explained there was a "distrust" between the left tackle and the team's medical staff because Washington was unable to diagnose a cancerous growth on his head.

Cleveland was one of the most disappointing teams in the league in 2019 and can make strides along the offensive front. Football Outsiders ranked the Browns a solid 11th in run blocking but a middling 17th in pass protection.