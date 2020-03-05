49ers News: K'waun Williams' Contract Option Exercised for 2020 Season

Blake SchusterCorrespondent IMarch 5, 2020

MIAMI, FLORIDA - JANUARY 30: K'Waun Williams #24 of the San Francisco 49ers speaks to the media during the San Francisco 49ers media availability prior to Super Bowl LIV at the James L. Knight Center on January 30, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Cornerback K'Waun Williams is staying in San Francisco through 2020.

The 49ers decided to pick up the cornerback's one-year option on Thursday, according to The Athletic's Matt Barrows. Williams played 15 games during the 2019 regular season, racking up 35 tackles, one sack and four forced fumbles on what became one of the most formidable defenses in the league. 

That stellar play carried over to the postseason, where he added 15 tackles in three games—including five solo tackles in a Super Bowl loss to Kansas City.

      

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.  

Related

    NFL Asking Supreme Court to Review Sunday Ticket in Class-Action Lawsuit

    NFL logo
    NFL

    NFL Asking Supreme Court to Review Sunday Ticket in Class-Action Lawsuit

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Three Cost Effective Options at Wide Receiver

    San Francisco 49ers logo
    San Francisco 49ers

    Three Cost Effective Options at Wide Receiver

    Maven
    via Maven

    Where Do Things Stand at Cornerback in 2020?

    San Francisco 49ers logo
    San Francisco 49ers

    Where Do Things Stand at Cornerback in 2020?

    sacbee
    via sacbee

    Grading John Lynch’s Draft History by Each Round

    San Francisco 49ers logo
    San Francisco 49ers

    Grading John Lynch’s Draft History by Each Round

    Niners Nation
    via Niners Nation