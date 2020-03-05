49ers News: K'waun Williams' Contract Option Exercised for 2020 Season

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Cornerback K'Waun Williams is staying in San Francisco through 2020.

The 49ers decided to pick up the cornerback's one-year option on Thursday, according to The Athletic's Matt Barrows. Williams played 15 games during the 2019 regular season, racking up 35 tackles, one sack and four forced fumbles on what became one of the most formidable defenses in the league.

That stellar play carried over to the postseason, where he added 15 tackles in three games—including five solo tackles in a Super Bowl loss to Kansas City.

